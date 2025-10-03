Hospice of Santa Cruz County Completes Affiliation with Chapters Health System

California-based Hospice of Santa Cruz County has completed its affiliation with Chapters Health System.

The hospice now becomes part of Chapters Health West, an extension of Florida-based Chapters’ footprint into Nevada, California and Oregon. Chapters Health West came into being with the affiliation of four hospices with Chapters, including Nathan Adelson, California-based Hospice of Santa Cruz County and Hospice East Bay and Willamette Vital Health.

“We are thrilled to have the affiliation with Hospice of Santa Cruz County finalized, and to further expand access to chronic illness care on the central coast of California,” said Andrew Molosky, president and CEO, Chapters Health System, in a statement. “Our focus is to preserve and enhance the remarkable legacy of community-based care that has been the hallmark of Hospice of Santa Cruz County for more than 40 years. We are excited to build on our shared goal of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do.”

Santa Cruz is the third to complete an affiliation with Chapters. Las Vegas-headquartered Nathan Adelson was the first to complete in April. Oregon-based Willamette Vital Health closed its affiliation in June. The fourth organization, Hospice East Bay, is expected to close soon after approval by the California Attorney General’s Office.

In addition to its new Western locations, the nonprofit Chapters Health System provides hospice, palliative and home health care, as well as durable medical equipment and pharmacy services, across Florida, Georgia, New York and New Jersey. Following the company’s 2023 affiliation with Capital Caring Health, its network expanded to Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia, encompassing 14 counties and four metropolitan areas.

Chapters also offers hospice and palliative care services through five other brands: Chapters Health Palliative Care, Good Shepherd Hospice, Capital Caring Health, Hospice of Okeechobee, HPH Hospice and LifePath Hospice.

Hospice of Santa Cruz County provides care throughout its home county as well as northern Monterey County, including hospice, palliative care, a pediatric program, community education, music therapy, grief support and more. The organization in 2024 provided more than 42,000 hours of care to over 1,100 patients.

“As the health care landscape continues to change, we are proud to bolster the outstanding care and support programs we offer to the communities we serve through our affiliation with the Chapters Health System,” said Cathy Conway, CEO of Hospice of Santa Cruz County, in a statement. “Together with our colleagues in the Chapters Health West division, we look forward to the innovation and collaboration that will allow each of our organizations to thrive well into the future, ensuring that no one faces life’s most challenging moments alone.”