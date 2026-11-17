Medicare fee-for-service programs made an estimated $33.96 billion in improper payments during Fiscal Year 2026, an increase from the same period the prior year.

During that time frame, improper payments represented 7.32% of all original Medicare claims, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently reported. The amount rose by 0.77% compared to $28.83 billion in improper Medicare payments made in FY2025, according to the agency.

Though included in the claims data, CMS did not specify the proportion of improper payments that hospices received.

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Improper payments do not explicitly measure illegal activity, but a portion of these dollars may involve instances of fraud, waste or abuse, CMS reported. The agency stipulated in a recent statement that it anticipates future improper payment rates to be impacted by fraudulent claims, including in hospice and home health reimbursement.

“While CMS’ improper payment reporting programs are not designed to measure fraud, the agency is committed to crushing fraud, waste, and abuse throughout its programs and fully expects these efforts to impact improper payment rates going forward,” CMS said in the statement.

CMS’ recent improper payment report measured Medicare, Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) claims data submitted from July 1, 2024 to June, 30, 2025. The time frame preceded many of the agency’s recent efforts to address program integrity issues, including its newly proposed Comprehensive Regulations to Uncover Suspicious Healthcare (CRUSH) rule. The CRUSH rule is aimed at improving fraud reporting and oversight in federal and statement payment programs.

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The new improper payment report also came before the roll out of CMS’ temporary national moratoria on new home health and hospice Medicare enrollment in May 2026. Initially set to end on Nov. 13, the agency recently extended the moratoria’s expiration by another six months.

CMS is implementing a new claims processing platform, ClaimsCore, to strengthen program integrity. The platform is designed to save millions in fraudulent dollars and in regulatory identification and enforcement work, the agency said in its statement.

The agency is seeking to better identify new Medicare home health and hospice providers that are at high-risk of fraud through greater use of artificial intelligence (AI) data analytics tools and coordinated investigations with agencies such as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (OIG).

CMS anticipates that FY2027 improper Medicare payment data will be impacted by these new regulatory methodologies, the agency indicated in the statement.