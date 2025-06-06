Willamette Vital Health Completes Affiliation with Chapters Health System

Oregon-based Willamette Vital Health has completed its affiliation with Chapter Health System.

Willamette now becomes part of Chapters Health West, an extension of Florida-based Chapters’ footprint into Nevada, California and Oregon. Chapters Health West came into being with the affiliation of four hospices with Chapters, including Nathan Adelson, California-based Hospice of Santa Cruz County and Hospice East Bay and Willamette.

The organization is the second to complete an affiliation with Chapters. Las Vegas-headquartered Nathan Adelson was the first to complete in April.

“For nearly 50 years, Willamette Vital Health has been a shining example of outstanding care in northwest Oregon, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Chapters Health family,” said Andrew Molosky, president and CEO, Chapters Health System, said in a statement. “Simply put, they are an excellent partner to help us meet the challenges of an ever-changing healthcare landscape and expand access to quality, mission-oriented service for patients and families. Furthermore, CEO, Iria T. Nishimura, provides excellent leadership that will further our goal of creating a workplace that excels in quality and innovation.”

In addition to its new Western locations, the nonprofit Chapters Health System provides hospice, palliative and home health care, as well as durable medical equipment and pharmacy services, across Florida, Georgia, New York and New Jersey. Following the company’s 2023 affiliation with Capital Caring Health, its network expanded to Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia, encompassing 14 counties and four metropolitan areas.

Chapters also offers hospice and palliative care services through five other brands: Chapters Health Palliative Care, Good Shepherd Hospice, Capital Caring Health, Hospice of Okeechobee, HPH Hospice and LifePath Hospice.

“This affiliation reinforces our shared belief that we are stronger together,” said Iria T. Nishimura, CEO of Willamette Vital Health, in a statement. “By aligning with Chapters Health West, we are preserving local, community-based care while gaining the opportunity to implement best practices and innovations that benefit our patients, families, and staff.”