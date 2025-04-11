Nathan Adelson Hospice Completes Affiliation with Chapters Health System

Las Vegas-based Nathan Adelson Hospice has completed its affiliation with the nonprofit Chapters Health System.

The affiliation seals the establishment of Chapters Health West, an extension of Florida-based Chapters’ footprint into Nevada, California and Oregon. Chapters Health West came into being with the affiliation of four hospices with Chapters, including Nathan Adelson, California-based Hospice of Santa Cruz County and Hospice East Bay, and Oregon-headquartered Willamette Vital Health.

“Our expansion out west represents our organizational belief in working out of a position of strength, or a kind of hub-and-spoke model, where you have organizations of long-standing reputation anchoring a certain geography, and you build your health care ecosystem delivery model around that,” Andrew Molosky, president and CEO of Chapters Health, previously told Hospice News. “It’s way more than just dots on a map. Our ability to provide an entire ecosystem approach is jump started when you have a group or a density in a geographic area.”

In addition to its new Western locations, the nonprofit Chapters Health System provides hospice, palliative and home health care, as well as durable medical equipment and pharmacy services, across Florida, Georgia, New York and New Jersey. Following the company’s 2023 affiliation with Capital Caring Health, its network expanded to Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia, encompassing 14 counties and four metropolitan areas.

Chapters also offers hospice and palliative care services through five other brands: Chapters Health Palliative Care, Good Shepherd Hospice, Capital Caring Health, Hospice of Okeechobee, HPH Hospice and LifePath Hospice.

Nathan Adelson Hospice is the largest and longest-established hospice in southern Nevada, according to the company. Founded in 1978, the organization’s average daily census hovers around 400 patients.

Nathan Adelson Hospice’s current President and CEO Karen Rubel will become the president of Chapters Health West.

“I am excited for Nathan Adelson Hospice to be able to leverage the support of the Chapters Health System and our colleagues in Chapters Health West to build on our outstanding legacy of care for the Las Vegas community,” Rubel said in a statement. “It is exciting to be able to help shape the future of advanced illness care while still supporting our new local executive director to provide continuity for our patients, caregivers and team members.”