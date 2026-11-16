The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has proposed an extensive set of program integrity reforms that the agency estimates could save taxpayers nearly $90 billion over 10 years.

The Comprehensive Regulations to Uncover Suspicious Healthcare (CRUSH) proposed rule would expand provider screening and enrollment safeguards, strengthen overpayment recovery requirements, increase transparency into healthcare business ownership, and improve fraud reporting and oversight across Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and the Health Insurance Marketplace.

The standalone, discretionary proposed rule also would give CMS additional authority to deny or revoke provider enrollment, increase scrutiny of managed-care organizations and strengthen enforcement against agents and brokers involved in unauthorized Marketplace enrollments or other abusive conduct.

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The proposal would build on recent program integrity efforts and help the agency intervene earlier to prevent improper payments, according to CMS Administrator DR/ Mehmet Oz.

“CRUSH would build on those results by giving us stronger tools to prevent fraud, remove bad actors, and protect the Americans who rely on these programs,” Oz said in a statement.

The proposal is intended to shift program integrity efforts toward earlier intervention rather than relying primarily on recovering funds after improper payments have occurred.

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CMS said the reforms would build on existing administration efforts and stakeholder input while strengthening the agency’s ability to identify suspicious activity, hold providers and plans accountable, and protect beneficiaries and consumers.

The agency is seeking public comment on the proposed rule. Comments are due Jan. 19, 2027.

The rule, if finalized, is designed to strengthen CMS oversight of Medicare Advantage (MA) and Part D plans, including through enhanced risk adjustment data validation audits.

Under the proposed changes, CMS would seek to identify and recover improper payments when beneficiary diagnoses submitted by MA organizations are not supported by medical record documentation and have improperly inflated risk scores.

The rule also would require MA organizations and Part D plan sponsors to report all suspicious or substantiated fraud, waste and abuse to CMS, giving the agency additional information to identify emerging schemes and potential threats.

Other Medicare provisions would expand CMS authority to deny or revoke enrollment for providers and suppliers whose owners’ identities or locations cannot be verified or who present an undue risk of fraud, waste or abuse.

Providers also would be required to report changes to their enrollment information within 30 calendar days. In addition, certain providers and suppliers participating in MA plans would have to enroll in Original Medicare, allowing CMS to verify credentials and conduct screening before granting access to Medicare payments.

The proposal also includes additional consumer protections for seniors, targeting unsolicited text messages, social media messages, emails without an opt-out option and door-to-door solicitations from medical supply companies and their agents.

CMS cited significant results from its existing program integrity initiatives. Medicare program integrity savings increased 59%, from $26.3 billion in fiscal year 2024 to a record $41.9 billion in fiscal year 2025.

The agency also reported a record return on investment of $22.30 for every dollar invested in Medicare program integrity activities in FY 2025, up 53% from the previous ROI of $14.60.

The CRUSH proposal also would expand state and federal collaboration in identifying and addressing Medicaid and CHIP fraud.

Among the proposed changes, states could determine that a credible allegation of fraud exists based on a determination made by CMS or another federal agency, potentially allowing more coordinated action against suspected scams.

CMS also would expand state fraud and abuse reporting requirements to include additional information, such as providers’ National Provider Identifiers (NPIs) and addresses.

The agency would require states to collect and use NPIs at the individual provider level for all eligible Medicaid and CHIP providers, addressing gaps in provider identification and oversight.

Additional provisions would strengthen beneficiary eligibility oversight, overpayment recovery and state program integrity corrective action plans.

The proposal also would align certain Medicaid and CHIP provider enrollment denial and termination standards with Medicare requirements. States would face expanded disclosure requirements for provider owners and managing parties, along with more extensive monthly reporting to CMS on enrollment denials and terminations.

Marketplace provisions target unauthorized enrollments and abusive conduct

For the Health Insurance Marketplace, the proposed rule would strengthen CMS authority to restrict access for agents, brokers and web-brokers who engage in abusive conduct or otherwise put consumers and taxpayer funds at risk.

The agency is proposing to restrict Marketplace access for agents, brokers and web-brokers with certain felony convictions or who are currently debarred or excluded from federally funded healthcare programs.

CMS also would gain expanded authority to immediately suspend an agent’s, broker’s or web-broker’s Exchange agreement based on a credible allegation of abusive conduct likely to cause, or already causing, harm to a consumer or the Exchange.

The agency could terminate an agreement based on a finding of abusive conduct under a preponderance-of-the-evidence standard.

In addition, agents, brokers and web-brokers would have 30 calendar days to refute identified noncompliance before CMS could terminate their Exchange agreements and impose other penalties.

The proposal also would require these entities to implement and maintain reasonable safeguards to prevent access to Marketplace systems from locations outside the United States. The requirements would include addressing attempts to access Marketplace systems through virtual private networks that route traffic outside the country.

A central focus of the CRUSH proposal is closing oversight gaps that CMS says can allow bad actors to move between federal healthcare programs or conceal the identities of individuals and businesses behind fraudulent billing operations.

Greater visibility into healthcare business ownership and operations would help the agency identify potential fraud earlier, according to CMS Deputy Administrator and COO Kim Brandt said.

“By confirming who actually owns and operates the businesses billing our programs, and by closing the gaps bad actors exploit as they move between Medicare, Medicaid, and the Marketplace, we can stop fraud at the front door,” Brandt said.