With new hospice development facing uncertainty and competition for patients intensifying, providers may need to take a closer look at the growth opportunities within their existing markets.

The federal hospice moratorium has made organic growth a more immediate consideration for many providers, according to Tony Kudner, chief strategy officer for Transcend Strategy Group.

“When you’re making that big of an investment, that uncertainty comes into play,” Kudner told Hospice News. “With startup costs, organic growth starts to become pretty important.”

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First implemented May 13, the moratorium suspends any initial Medicare enrollment applications for new home health agencies and hospices nationwide. It also applies to certain changes in majority ownership that require providers to submit new Medicare enrollment applications.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently extended the moratorium for another six months, with modifications allowing currently enrolled hospices to add new practice locations within their existing enrollment.

For providers unable to expand into new territories or open additional offices, Kudner said the priority should be identifying untapped opportunities within their existing communities.

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That process starts with understanding the market and developing a deliberate growth strategy, rather than relying on informal outreach or generalized expectations for increased referrals.

One of the most common shortcomings Kudner said he sees among hospice organizations is the absence of a formal growth planning process.

“No plan is not a plan,” he said.

An effective planning process should incorporate several sources of information, including claims analysis, data from an organization’s electronic medical record (EMR) system and firsthand market intelligence from marketing and business development teams.

Together, these inputs can help providers understand current market conditions, identify referral opportunities and evaluate where additional patient volume may be attainable.

The next step is translating broad growth ambitions into measurable objectives, Kudner said.

For example, an organization targeting 10% growth should determine what that goal means in terms of additional referrals, admissions, conversion rates and length of stay.

If achieving that target requires 30 additional referrals per quarter, leadership should identify precisely where those referrals will come from.

“How many from skilled nursing? How many from hospitals? How many from community referral sources, or specialty programs aimed at particular underserved populations?” Kudner said.

Establishing those targets allows organizations to measure the effectiveness of their outreach and determine whether their efforts are producing the expected results, he said.

Even when a growth plan falls short of its original targets, the process provides valuable information about which strategies worked, where opportunities were missed and how future efforts should be adjusted, according to Kudner.

While providers may be tempted to pursue immediate referral volume, Kudner cautioned against growth strategies that prioritize short-term results over the long-term health of the organization.

For example, concentrating business development efforts on hospitals may generate substantial referral volume. However, an overreliance on a limited number of referral sources can create an imbalanced patient mix.

That imbalance can affect patient acuity, length of stay, operational demands and regulatory risk, Kudner said.

Organizations must be mindful of how changes in referral patterns affect their overall patient population. Shorter lengths of stay and higher-acuity admissions can create different operational challenges than longer lengths of stay, which may raise concerns about cap exposure and increased scrutiny from oversight agencies.

The goal, Kudner said, should be a diversified referral portfolio and a growth strategy that supports sustainable operations.

Kudner noted that hospice utilization remains in the low 50% range as a percentage of Medicare decedents, representing an opportunity for additional growth. However, thousands of hospice providers are competing for the same patient population, particularly in markets without certificate-of-need restrictions.

Beyond competition, patient and family hesitancy to embrace hospice remains a barrier. Stigma and misconceptions about the hospice model can make it difficult for providers to connect with patients and families who could benefit from services.

Kudner also pointed to the need for greater organizational sophistication around growth, including making it a more prominent part of leadership discussions and strategic planning.

Growth should not be viewed solely as the responsibility of the community liaison or business development team. Instead, it requires an organization-wide approach supported by market intelligence, measurable objectives and operational alignment.

Another common pitfall is relying on outdated expectations for community engagement professionals.

Traditional activities such as dropping off food, hosting pizza parties or organizing bingo events at assisted living facilities may help maintain visibility, but Kudner said those activities alone are no longer sufficient. Simply having a community liaison who appears busy does not necessarily translate into meaningful business development.

Providers need to establish clear expectations for their growth teams, including specific referral-source targets, relationship-building objectives and measurable performance indicators.

Organizations that use incentive compensation for business development professionals should also ensure their programs reward the right behaviors.

Kudner cautioned against incentive structures that compensate liaisons based solely on referral volume. Such arrangements can encourage an emphasis on high-volume sources without considering whether those referrals align with the organization’s broader clinical and operational needs.

Instead, incentive structures should support compliant relationship development and reinforce the organization’s long-term growth objectives, he said.

Ultimately, Kudner said, the success of business development professionals should reflect the larger organization’s success.

“Making sure that your business development team, their success mirrors the larger sustainable compliance success of the organization is critical,” he said.