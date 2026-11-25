Recent research has delved into the diverse scope of end-of-life experiences among patients and their families, at both national and global levels.

Hospice News recently sat down with researchers examining topics such as an international end-of-life classification system, family caregiving challenges and the impacts of home blood transfusions access on hospice utilization.

International Death Classification Standard Established

The United Nations Statistical Commission (UNSC) recently adopted a new global standard for recording where people die. The International Classification of Dying Places (ICP) was developed in part to improve goal-concordant end-of-life care delivery on an international scale.

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The novel global classification system for places of death was established to better understand the places where people are cared for in the final phase of their life in relation to their preferences. The ICP system has been studied by researchers from the University of Coimbra in collaboration with researchers from Brown University, University of Kansas Medical Center, Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands and Makerere University in Uganda. Hospice News Senior Reporter Holly Vossel participated in the research effort.

The ICP system provides a standardized and comprehensive way of recording places of end-of-life care and death. A main goal is to better understand the places that are important to patients and families, according to Dr. Barbara Gomes, researcher and Fondazione Floriani Chair in Palliative Care at the University of Coimbra in Portugal.

“Our hope is that the classification is adopted progressively in death certificates across countries,” Gomes told Hospice News. “We are now focused on supporting its implementation to improve end-of-life care and produce better data about it. The better data we have, the more informed we are to provide goal-concordant care.”

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The ICP system was developed at the University of Coimbra through the European Research Council-funded EOLinPlace Project. The World Health Organization (WHO) was among the representatives on the study’s advisory group, joined by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), among others.

The ICP is now included in the UNSC’s Division of International Family of Statistical Classifications as an operational classification in the health domain. The University of Coimbra serves as the ICP system’s custodian and coordinating entity.

The death-location classification system is being piloted across palliative care programs in countries such as the United States, Uganda, Portugal and the Netherlands. Clinical teams are using the ICP model to record patients’ preferred healthcare setting against the actual places where patients received care and died. The EOLinPLACE team is currently preparing supporting details for using the system, including information manuals and training materials.

ICP is the first international classification in the United Nations that directly links to end-of-life care, Gomes indicated. The system encourages countries to monitor, record and compare places of death with care preferences consistently using a global codex.

Countries record places of death using different categories and definitions. This makes it difficult to compare data internationally or obtain an accurate global picture of where people spend the final stages of life and death. The ICP system aims to address this gap by providing a common international framework for classifying dying places, according to Gomes.

The classification can also be applied in electronic death-registration systems, clinical records, surveys and research, which provides a standardized way to record and compare places of death, end-of-life care and preferences. A core application identified by the United Nations to help physicians recording places of expiration on a death certificate.

Home Blood Transfusions Can Impact Hospice Access

Providing blood and platelet transfusions to patients in the home can help to improve symptom management and reduce hospitalizations at the end of life.

This is according to findings from a study recently published in The Lancet journal eClinicalMedicine. The study examined common barriers to hospice access among patients with blood cancers and was recently unveiled by the University of Oklahoma’s academic health system, OU Health. The study included a pilot program of home hospice and blood transfusion services provided to 20 patients between August 2020 and July 2023 at the OU Health Harold Hamm Science Center.

All of the patients in the program who were eligible to receive hospice care enrolled in these services, the study found. None of the patients died in the hospital, with all the participants’ deaths occurring in the home setting. Additionally, 0% of the participants were admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) and no transfusion reactions were reported.

Hospice regulations require patients to forgo curative treatments such as blood transfusions, which serves a significant barrier to end-of-life support, said Dr. Jennifer Holter-Chakrabarty, clinical program director of OU Health’s transplant and cellular therapy program. She is also a a hematologist-oncologist at the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center and professor of hematology-oncology at the OU College of Medicine.

“For patients who have leukemia … their hospice utilization rate is quite low,” Holter-Chakrabarty told Hospice News. “And the reason why is often because during their treatment and toward the end of their care, they routinely require transfusions. Many times, they are not given the opportunity to get transfusions while they’re on hospice. It’s that very valid fear that they can’t afford transfusions if they go on hospice. I would like to see a carve-out legislation at the level of Congress to cover the cost of the transfusions, so that patients are given the grace and kindness of being able to spend their last days at home and with their family.”

The study examined patients’ symptoms, quality of life, length of hospice stay, hospital admissions, ICU utilization and hospice revocations, along with transfusion products, testing costs and total number of treatments provided.

Transfusion services and preparation costs per-study-participant came to an average of roughly $571 weekly. This amount is approximately $2,000 less compared to the average hospitalization rates and other healthcare costs that typically arise at the end of life for patients with blood cancers, Holter-Chakrabarty said.

As much as 30% of patients with hematologic malignancies need a transfusion at some point during their healthcare journey, according to the research. Patients with these blood conditions often receive chemotherapy and aggressive care with high rates of hospitalizations, the study found. Additionally, these patients see more ICU and hospital admissions in the last 30 days of life.

The study was done in collaboration with Oklahoma-based Our Blood Institute. The institute provided the blood lab testing and nursing staff to perform transfusions. The organization also collaborated with two local hospices to oversee care and collect data, INTEGRIS Health and Apex Home Health & Hospice.

Expanding transfusion access could boost hospice utilization and improve outcomes among patients with blood cancer and other conditions, according to Dr. John Armitage, CEO of Our Blood Institute.

The study’s findings suggest that home-based blood transfusions can safely and effectively be provided to patients nearing the end of life, Armitage indicated. Common barriers to broader examination include reimbursement and regulatory requirements.

“The data suggests improved quality of life,” Armitage told Hospice News. “Transfusions will expand hospice use by allowing blood cancer patients more and lengthier access. An implicit concern is that if funding is given for this treatment, some other hospice reimbursement needs won’t get resources. This is a false, zero-sum argument.”

Family Caregivers’ Financial Struggles

Family caregivers providing support to a terminally ill loved one often struggle with significant financial and emotional strain, according to recent research.

Roughly 91% of Americans indicated that they spend “substantial” amounts of time and money family caregiving duties in a recent survey from the investment company Edward Jones. The Financial Impact of Caregiving report spanned 3,000 adults caring for seniors 65 and older in the home.

Family caregivers spend an average of $8,737 annually supporting a loved one, according to the analysis. Additionally, these individuals provide an average of 109 hours of care monthly, or about 3.6 hours daily, the survey found. More than eight in 10 participants indicated that they were willing to “sacrifice their own financial security” to care for an individual in the survey.

“The results highlight the difficult balance many families face between caring for someone they love and protecting their own well-being and financial future,” Shane Jacksteit, financial advisor at Edward Jones, told Hospice News. “For individuals supporting a loved one nearing the end of life, these pressures can become particularly complex as caregiving responsibilities extend beyond day-to-day care to include financial decisions, medical directives, estate matters and funeral planning.”

About 53% of family caregivers help manage a loved ones’ legacy and estate, the report found. However, less than one-third of these individuals indicated that they have access to the necessary documentation or held advance care planning conversations with their loved one.

The findings underscores the importance of having conversations about care preferences, financial resources and family responsibilities before decisions become urgent at the end of life, according to Jacksteit. Earlier planning, open communication and access to support can help with stronger family caregiving management and navigation.

“I’ve found that many of the biggest challenges families face at the end of life aren’t financial problems at all, they’re communication problems that could have been addressed years earlier with a few intentional conversations,” Jacksteit said.