Quickly evolving developments in artificial intelligence (AI) may bring challenges such as increased risk of isolation and loneliness among seriously ill individuals.

This is according to Dr. Vivek Murthy, former U.S. Surgeon General. Humans have increasingly sought AI-assisted technology to address some of their most complex and unique emotional and physical needs, Murthy stated. Meanwhile, more AI tools have come to fruition designed to improve clinical and operational healthcare delivery.

While helpful in many varied ways, an over-reliance on AI utilization can come at a cost to individuals’ well-being, Murthy said at the End Well conference in Los Angeles. The nonprofit seeks to improve experiences for individuals facing a serious illness or the end of life, family caregiving and bereavement.

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“Whenever and wherever AI can be used to reduce bad friction, we should use it,” Murthy said during the conference. “But the good friction … that pushback, actually helps us grow. Our ability to do that comes from more than just having a whole large language model that we analyze to death. It comes from our life experience. It’s why even though AI already is into healthcare, what AI can never do is sit with a patient at their bedside. AI can never comfort a family member who has just lost a loved one.”

Murthy currently serves on Common Sense Media’s board of directors and is a senior venture partner at Wisdom Ventures. He is also the chair and co-founder of the nonprofit The Together Project.

Increasing AI utilization may fuel a trend of rising isolation and loneliness, particularly among younger generations of family caregivers, according to Murthy. Technology should augment, not replace, human guidance and professional experience, he stated.

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A balance of human and technology-based support is needed. Today’s family caregivers need access to technologies that assist in finding informative, accurate and educational healthcare resources and support, Murthy indicated.

“The way I think about AI, it’s a technology, it’s a tool,” Murthy said. “But the fundamental business model is based on maximizing engagement and the algorithm does so, sometimes even at the cost of our mental health and well-being. We’ve seen loneliness at extraordinarily high levels. If we want to make life easier for caregivers …they need access to good healthcare and they need to be able to get access to good healthcare for [their] loved one.”