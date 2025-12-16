International End-of-Life Classification System In Development

Researchers are working to establish a global classification system for places of death. A main goal is to improve goal-concordant end-of-life care delivery on an international scale.

The effort was established to better understand the places where people are cared for in the final phase of their life in relation to their preferences.

Various barriers impede the ability for terminally ill patients to receive end-of-life care in their preferred setting, said Dr. Barbara Gomes, researcher and Fondazione Floriani Chair in Palliative Care at the University of Coimbra in Portugal. The trend can result in unmet needs and poor quality of life during a time of rising global demand, she stated.

Gomes is the lead researcher working to develop the new end-of-life international classification system, dubbed EOLinPlace. The classification system is currently being developed with input from stakeholders from four countries. The European Research Council funded the University of Coimbra to create the system, which is being considered for adoption by the United Nations. The World Health Organization (WHO) is among the representatives on the research’s advisory group, joined by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), among others.

“[There’s] a global burden of serious health-related suffering at the end of life that is going to increase dramatically in the future,” Gomes told Hospice News. “By comparing the different countries, we hope to highlight ways in which policymaking can be inspired, and new ways of approaching and thinking about palliative and end-of-life care that take place into account.”

Diverse unknowns

The idea of establishing an international end-of-life classification was to help produce stronger data that inform and improve care delivery and outcomes, Gomes said.

The international classification study is being carried out by researchers from the University of Coimbra in collaboration with researchers from Brown University, University of Kansas Medical Center, Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands and Makerere University in Uganda.

The researchers are gathering Insights from providers, leaders, experts, scholars, policymakers and other stakeholders in the hospice and palliative care space. Hospice News Senior Reporter Holly Vossel is among the participants.

Countries being examined in the research effort include the United States, Uganda, Portugal and the Netherlands. Targeting these four regions was purposeful, as each country has “very different” approaches to health care delivery, Gomes said.

Health care policies related to death and the end-of-life have seen little change in those four countries, said researcher Emma Belanger. She is associate professor of health services, policy and practice at Brown University School of Public Health’s Center for Gerontology and Healthcare Research.

Current policies need to be updated in ways that better support patient choice and preferences alongside clinical innovations and care options, Belanger indicated.

“Death certificate documentation in the United States has not been updated for quite some time,” Belanger told Hospice News. “That’s something that hasn’t been revisited very much. Features of the Medicare Hospice Benefit really shape where people receive care. It’s a challenge that has remained for some of the dissemination of information from other countries, there’s limitations.”

Addressing disparities

The new international classification tool is being funded through a five-year grant from the European Research Council. Thus far, the research has found a lack of clarity around how “place” is defined across different countries’ health care policies in relation to end-of-life care.

The research also found significant gaps in the provision of end-of-life care and ability to age in place based on common factors such as a lack of health care resources, workforce challenges. The trend has resulted in greater utilization of high-cost emergency health care settings around the globe, the research found.

The new research examines a range of facility- and community-based settings. Settings include hospitals, long-term care facilities and inpatient hospice centers or palliative care units, among others. Also included are different definitions of “home” including variations of housing options that are owned or rented, mobile or vehicular units, and places of residence for incarcerated populations and individuals experiencing homelessness. A challenge is making these definitions inclusive internationally, Gomes stated.

Hospice and palliative care delivery varies across the world, with different payment systems, care models, regulatory requirements and quality measures. This lack of standardization makes it difficult to determine how and where death occurs in a comparable way, she indicated.

Having an international classification system that allows for diverse, yet standardized classification could go a long way toward improved quality, according to Gomes.

“It is difficult to compare the realities and the data from the different countries,” she told Hospice News. “[It’s] realizing that many of these classifications are limited in terms of scope. There are so many nuances. It’s about where the need is and where the preferences are, but also seeing how the trajectories unfold towards the end, which align with preferences or not. The idea is to find information that helps us improve care and enable us to provide more choice.”

Health care providers need to address the gaps that exist between patients’ wishes and their actual care trajectories at the end of life, Gomes said. The classification tool could provide evidence-based explanations of the reasons why end-of-life experiences misalign with patient preferences. The data could help care planning further upstream in a more informed manner, she indicated.

A significant goal of the research is to examine the diverse care trajectories of terminally ill individuals, and why some people are cared for in the places they prefer while others are not, according to Gomes. Researchers are digging deeper into the driving forces behind health disparities, she said.

Among the most preferred settings of death is in the home, but several considerations factor into whether this becomes a reality for patients at the end of life, Gomes indicated.

A common challenging issue is a widespread lack of family caregiver resources, along with financial and socio-economic factors that also come into play, she stated.

“One of the strongest factors associated with death is the ability to provide care at home, but it’s also the preference recognized by patients and their families,” Gomes said. “It’s recognizing the amount of caregiving this places on the shoulders of families. [It’s] preferred not to come at a cost that overburdens. That’s something that I see happening in different ways in different countries. It seems to be a shared experience that we should think about ways of better supporting family caregivers. Where do we need to put support and resources to help them?”