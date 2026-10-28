3 Hospices Reveal Leadership Changes

Two hospices have unveiled new operational and community engagement leadership roles. Meanwhile, one organization has promoted a clinical executive.

HopeHealth Creates New Community Engagement Role, Program

HopeHealth has named Helena Moronta as its director of community engagement, a role created to oversee the hospice provider’s newly established public outreach and education program.

The nonprofit provides hospice, palliative care and dementia support in Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts, among other services. HopeHealth recently launched its new Community Engagement Program, which is designed to improve hospice awareness and access, according to CEO and President Diana Franchitto.

Advertisement

Moronta will help build and strengthen community connections through the novel program. Previously employed at BayCoast Bank, she has more than 30 years of experience in business development, community relations and strategic engagement in the corporate, nonprofit and public sectors.

“One of the most significant challenges hospice leaders face is helping communities understand that hospice is about so much more than a person reaching the final stage of their life,” Franchitto told Hospice News in an email. “Our goal in establishing the Community Engagement Program is to meet people where they are, build trust within communities and make educational resources available long before hospice care is needed so that patients and families feel informed, understand their options and know how to access compassionate care when the time comes.”

Moronta is a board member at multiple organizations such as United Way of Rhode Island, Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket and YMCA Southcoast, among others. She also volunteers for the Special Olympics.

Advertisement

A “disconnect” exists between healthcare organizations and the communities that they serve, Moronta said. Public misperceptions about hospice care have served as a common barrier to greater access and utilization, she told Hospice News in an email. Increased community engagement is key to improving understanding and patient reach.

Today’s hospice leaders need direct and open lines of communication and trust, according to Moronta.

“For many individuals and families, hospice continues to be misunderstood as giving up hope … But we also have to recognize that these perceptions don’t exist in isolation,” Moronta said. “Cultural beliefs, language barriers, past experiences with healthcare and a lack of trust can all influence how individuals and families understand and approach end-of-life care. Addressing this challenge starts with listening and taking the time to understand people’s experiences, respect their perspectives and learn what matters most to them. We cannot expect communities to come to us if we haven’t made the effort to come to them.”

MJHS Establishes New COO Role

New York-based MJHS Health System has tapped Susan Lage as its COO, a newly created role at the organization.

Lage became a hospice social worker at the health system in 2009. She held other roles at the nonprofit before serving as senior vice president and business development of its home care, hospice and palliative care services. Lage left the organization after 15 years of service and most recently served as senior vice president and hospice administrator at Calvary Hospice.

Lage rejoins MJHS Health System to lead its home care, hospice and palliative care operations. She also oversees its brands Medical Associates PC and MJHS Menorah Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Care.

“Susan brings a powerful combination of operational expertise, deep knowledge of our organization and mission and a strong understanding of the evolving health care marketplace,” MJHS Health System President and CEO David Wagner said in a statement. “Having earned the respect of colleagues across our industry and organization, she is uniquely positioned to build on our strong foundation, strengthen our provider businesses and help lead the next phase of growth and innovation while ensuring we continue to deliver high-quality care to patients, residents and their families”

Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care’s New VP of Clinical Services

Colorado-based Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care has promoted Ashley Brown as its new vice president of clinical services. She has served a nine-year tenure at the organization thus far.

Brown was most recently director of clinical services at the nonprofit. She joined the organization as a nurse in its inpatient unit at Penrose Hospital before moving on to leadership roles such as case manager and clinical manager.

Brown’s leadership has been pivotal to the organization’s strong staff satisfaction and engagement, Dawn Darvalics, president of Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care.

“Over the past nine years, Ashley has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, compassion and a deep commitment to our mission,” Darvalics said in an announcement. “She leads by example, never losing sight of the patients, families and employees who are at the heart of everything we do.”

Pikes Peak is an affiliate of Care Synergy, a group of nonprofit hospice, home health and palliative care providers in Colorado. Formed in 2014, the organization’s other affiliates include The Denver Hospice, Pathways Hospice, Colorado Visiting Nurse Association and Colorado PACE, a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly.