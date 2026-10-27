Closing the Gap: LGBTQ-Inclusive Hospice Bereavement Care

Certain communities lack sufficient access to inclusive grief support due to gaps in hospices’ bereavement programs.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) requires hospice providers to offer bereavement care to patients’ families for 13 months following a loved one’s death. Many hospices extend these services across their local communities, but barriers exist when reaching some underserved groups.

Though many families are ill-equipped to navigate death, the LGBTQ+ community is among the most under-resourced and under-represented in bereavement support, according to Darnell Pierce, director of operations at Chicago-based Inclusive Funeral Care. LLC.

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“A lot of people are under-prepared for death, but specifically in the LGBTQ+ population there are nuances associated with decision makers, legal rights and carrying out celebrations of life,” Pierce told Hospice News. “There is a significant gap to address those and other needs, and hospices need to be at the forefront and help more families in this process. It becomes really challenging.”

Inclusive Funeral Care was established in 2021 by Founder and CEO Russ Henrichsen, who is also a funeral director and embalmer. The company provides end-of-life, cremation, funeral and memorial services to people and their pets, along with bereavement guidance and support. Brooke Benjamin serves as the company’s partner, funeral director and celebrant.

The Chicago-headquartered company also serves Indiana and Wisconsin, among other locations. Inclusive Funeral Care collaborates with local hospices, end-of-life doulas and crematories, as well as nursing and funeral homes.

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Hospices need a strong focus on community engagement and collaboration to improve grief support, according to Pierce. Some individuals struggle with end-of-life and memorial costs, while others may have unique, complex or multifaceted emotional, spiritual or practical needs. Offering end-of-life services in different languages and having staff with diverse backgrounds has allowed for improved reach, particularly among underserved populations, he stated.

When it comes to support for LGBTQ+ communities, hospices may be missing the mark, Pierce said. Some bereavement programs are built more for biological versus chosen family members, he said. This can create complex challenges for individuals with different sexual orientations or diverse gender identities. Biological family members may not have a connection to an individual and thus aren’t able to communicate or understand their final wishes, Pierce indicated.

“Specific to our transgender community, you may have biological family doing the services but those wishes often differ from the chosen family’s wishing to honor the life that person lived authentically,” Pierce said. “They might have services in their dead name or using a gender they no longer subscribe to. For hospices, it’s about targeting everyone in your market and creatively talking about death and dying. It’s being accessible to a wide variety of families with a focus on supporting populations that are more vulnerable and don’t have access to resources that matched the way a loved one lived.”

LGBTQ+ individuals often lack safe emotional spaces to grieve, according to Reverand April Alkema, spiritual care counselor YoloCares. The California-based nonprofit provides hospice, palliative care, adult day and advance care planning services. YoloCares offers bereavement services through its Center for Loss & Hope, which offers programs in Spanish and for adults, children and youths.

Fear of discrimination and a lack of inclusive and representative bereavement services are among the common challenges, Alkema said. Experiences of complicated and complex grief can be more common among the LGBTQ+ community as a result, she stated.

Community collaborations are an important part of improving disparities, as is having more diversly representative and educated bereavement staff, Alkema stated.

“Representation inside your organization is really helpful to creating more safe spaces in your community for LGBTQ+ people,” Alkema told Hospice News. “We need to equip ourselves with the experiences and skills that engage with a person and a community in important, open-ended communication. Even if your hospice is not necessarily equipped, you can find community resources and organizations to provide that bereavement support.”