Beacon Home Health + Hospice Expands Footprint

Tennessee-based Beacon Home Health + Hospice has expanded its geographic footprint to now serve 19 counties across its home state.

Beacon Home Health + Hospice provides care to roughly 35,000 patients annually across Nashville and surrounding communities. The home health and hospice provider has a total of 28 locations in the state’s western region.

The company’s hospice program provides at-home labs and diagnostic treatment, durable medical equipment, nutrition counseling and bereavement support, among other services.

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Beacon became an affiliate of The Pennant Group (NYSE: PNTG) through its $146.5 acquisition of assets from Amedisys and the UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) subsidiary Optum.

Formerly Amedisys Home Health Care and AseraCare Hospice Care, Beacon was among Pennant’s acquired hospice and home health assets. Announced in October 2025, the transaction recently completed earlier this month.

Swelling aging populations are increasing demand for home-based care in Tennessee. Seniors 65 and older represent 18.6% of the state’s overall population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

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Hospice utilization rates among Medicare decedents in Tennessee reached 53% in 2024, which fell in line with national averages that year, reported the Research Institute for Home Care. Florida and Rhode Island held the nation’s highest rates that year, at 62% and 63%, respectively.