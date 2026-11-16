California-based Vynca has expanded its geographic service reach across four new states. The home-based healthcare company now serves Georgia, Hawaii, New Jersey and Texas.
Vynca is among the first providers to launch a program in New Jersey following the state’s new community-based palliative care Medicaid program. The company also stepped into Hawaii following the enactment of similar legislation in the state. Additionally, Vynca recently established services in Georgia and Texas through new partnerships with health plans in these regions.
Patients with serious illnesses often have complex needs and struggle to navigate a complex healthcare system, according to Dr. Jill Schwartz-Chevlin, chief medical officer at Vynca. The company’s recent growth is aimed at addressing common barriers that impede access and result in poor quality and high care costs, she recently stated.
“Palliative care fills that gap while patients are getting concurrent care and then transition seamlessly to hospice at the right time,” Schwartz-Chevlin told Palliative Care News. “When we go into states where fewer hospitals that have palliative care services, it becomes more challenging to address the need. There are tremendous gaps for high-risk patients like those with cancer, advanced congestive heart failure or advanced COPD. The opportunity is great to educated and to be available to providers and clinical teams with our community-based palliative care and extensions into the home.”
Founded in 2013 as an advance care planning software platform, Vynca stepped into the home care space through its acquisition of ResolutionCare in 2021. Founded by Dr. Michael Fratkin in 2014, ResolutionCare provided telehealth and palliative care throughout California.
Since the acquisition, Vynca has expanded its palliative care program in Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington. Today, Vynca provides home-based palliative care, advance care planning and enhanced care management for seriously ill individuals.
The company’s approach includes predictive patient analytics technologies, which are aimed at reducing rehospitalizations and healthcare costs. Vynca’s services are designed to improve access, as well as care collaboration and navigation, particularly for patients with complex symptom management challenges, Schwartz-Chevlin said.
Vynca’s recent expansion marks an important milestone toward greater access and awareness around palliative care delivery, she said. Care collaboration and coordination are key to sustainable growth amid rising demand for serious illness support, according to Schwartz-Chevlin.
“We’re tapping into the local palliative care resources and getting a sense of what some gaps are within that community … It’s being collaborative in order for palliative care to be effective and defragmented,” Schwartz-Chevlin said.
Sustainable growth in the palliative care space includes careful navigation of different reimbursement models, according to Schwartz-Chevlin. Providers must understand that each state with a Medicaid palliative care benefit has its own set of eligibility requirements, quality measures and covered services. Compliance and reimbursement require careful patient screening and training across interdisciplinary care staff. Palliative care teams must closely collaborate with other healthcare providers to understand the scope of a patients’ concurrent care treatments and ensure goal-concordant care, she indicated.
Variations in state-based policies can bring inconsistencies in palliative care delivery, Schwartz-Chevlin said. Palliative care programs vary across the country in terms of service diversification and patient screening criteria, which results in complex referral challenges for providers. Providers also lack payment options that sufficiently cover the full spectrum of interdisciplinary palliative care services.
Greater reimbursement momentum at the state level has helped to improve access to more consistent, high-quality care, according to Schwartz-Chevlin.
“The big thing right now is that there is no service that provides a holistic, team-based approach to care that actually compensates the interdisciplinary team unless you have bundled services with other types of related care,” she told Palliative Care News. “Coming from states [are] specific criteria and guidelines that must be upheld by all Medicaid care organizations. It’s not going to vary from one healthcare plan to another. It’s going to be consistent.”