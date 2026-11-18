Hospices from coast-to-coast have announced clinical and financial leadership changes.

Big Bend Hospice’s New Clinician

Florida-based Big Bend Hospice has named Dr. Roman Nation as its new hospice physician.

Nation provides clinical guidance to the hospice’s interdisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, social workers, chaplains, certified nursing assistants and other staff.

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Misconceptions about hospice care serve as a significant challenge for today’s clinicians, according to Nation. The misunderstandings often impede timely access, resulting in late referrals and complex challenges in goal-concordant care delivery.

“When hospice is engaged early on and not on a very compressed timeline, there’s time to process,” Nation told Hospice News in an email. “That’s my goal as a hospice physician and our goal at Big Bend Hospice is to let people know we aren’t to be feared. We should be welcomed in to provide a type of compassionate care at the end that truly focuses on what matters most to patients.”

Nation previously served as a family medicine physician at Nation’s Best Family Health Care, which provides primary and urgent care, as well as behavioral health. Nation also previously worked with VITAS Healthcare, a subsidiary of Chemed Corp. (NYSE: CHE). Additionally, he served as an astronautical engineer and physician in the U.S. Air Force, including six years as a satellite and test engineer.

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Big Bend’s new physician oversees its clinical teams in Panama City and Lee County, Florida. Founded in 1983, the nonprofit expects to expand its geographic service footprint, which currently spans 14 counties in the state’s northwest region.

The hospice came under the umbrella of its new parent company, Big Bend Health, this past summer. Formerly Seven Oaks Health, the rebranding unified the organization’s service lines. The nonprofit provides hospice, home health and palliative care. Big Bend Hospice also offers music and animal therapy, caregiver support, veteran services and bereavement.

Legacy Hospice Names New CFO

Alabama-based Legacy Hospice has tapped Sarah Griswold as its new CFO.

Griswold joins the organization with more than 20 years of experience in financial leadership in healthcare, manufacturing and staffing sectors.

She served as vice president of financial planning and analysis at Kindred at Home for nearly seven years. Kindred at Home, a former subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), no longer operates.

“We are excited to welcome Sarah to the Legacy family as we continue to grow and build our future together,” the organization said in a social media post. “Her extensive experience in financial strategy, operational partnerships, and organizational growth will be a valuable addition to the Legacy leadership team.”

Legacy Hospice provides care across 28 locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. The hospice’s geographic footprint spans 171 counties in those states.

By the Bay Health Taps New CMO

California-based By the Bay Health has promoted Dr. Jessica Keane to become its new chief medical officer.

Keane joined the nonprofit more than 12 years ago and previously served as its hospice and palliative care physician. Prior to that, she was an internal medicine clinician at Kaiser Permanente.

Founded in 1975, By the Bay Health provides home-based hospice, home health, bereavement and pediatric and palliative care across nine counties in the San Francisco Bay area.

“What makes this appointment especially meaningful is the impact Jessica will have beyond our organization,” By the Bay Health CEO Skelly Wingard said in a social media post. “Her deep clinical expertise, compassionate leadership, and unwavering commitment to care excellence make her uniquely qualified to lead our clinical teams into the future. She leads with humility, conviction, and a genuine appreciation for the privilege of caring for patients and families during some of life’s most vulnerable moments.”

Regional Hospice Announces New Pediatric Director

Regional Hospice has announced that Jessica Pope has become its new director of pediatric programming and community hospice operations.

Pope is responsible for leading the organization’s pediatric care services, as well as strengthening partnerships with referrals and community organizations. She previously consulted for Regional Hospice’s pediatric team.

She previously served as director of pediatric care coordination at Capital Caring Health. Pope is a board-certified music therapist trained in hospice and palliative care, as well as a certified child life specialist. Pope is additionally trained in neonatal intensive care and pediatric end-of-life doula services.

“Jessica brings a combination of specialized pediatric expertise, practical experience building and coordinating programs, and a deep understanding of what children with life-limiting conditions and their families need,” Regional Hospice President and CEO ToniAnn Marchione said in a statement. “Jessica will be a great addition to our team as we expand access to hospice care for children throughout Connecticut and strengthen the partnerships that make the care possible.”

Regional Hospice provides hospice, palliative care and pediatric comfort care across western Connecticut. Founded in 1983, the nonprofit focused on expanding its pediatric program last year following the receipt of a $2 million grant.