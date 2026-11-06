Hospices See Growth as Other Programs Close

Some hospices are expanding and revamping their inpatient programs, while other providers recently have shuttered their services.

Bristol Hospice Expands in Washington

Bristol Hospice has received a regulatory greenlight to expand its geographic footprint in Washington. The hospice provider now has three locations in the state.

Founded in 2006, Utah-headquartered Bristol Hospice has more than 100 locations across upwards of 30 states. The hospice provider recently received a certificate-of-need to establish services in Kitsap County, Washington.

Advertisement

“I would like to thank the community of Kitsap directly, for their connectivity during this process and desire to share what good looks like for them,” Bristol Hospice President and CEO Alex Mauricio said in a social media post. “This is your community and it’s our responsibility to integrate, serve and meet the need with urgent intent.”

Family Hospice’s New Inpatient Unit

Family Hospice LLC has launched a new inpatient unit, located in McDonough, Georgia.

Terminally ill patients with increased pain and symptom management needs are eligible to receive care at the new McDonough Inpatient Unit. Family Hospice’s inpatient center features a home-like environment for patients and their families.

Advertisement

The family-owned organization provides hospice and palliative care from 13 locations across Georgia and South Carolina. Founded in January 2022, the organization is supported by the nonprofit Family Hospice’s Foundation.

“The unit provides short-term inpatient support for hospice patients who need a higher level of care for symptom management, as well as respite care that gives family caregivers time to rest. It provides additional support when care needs extend beyond what can be managed in the patient’s usual home setting,” a Family Hospice spokesperson told Hospice News in an email.

Granite VNA’s $2M Hospice Initiative

New Hampshire-based Granite VNA has launched a $2 million capital campaign to renovate its hospice house.

The capital infusion will also help strengthen the sustainability of Granite VNA’s inpatient hospice program, according to Chief Strategy Officer Julie Stone.

More than 4,500 patients and their families have received support at the Granite VNA Hospice House since its establishment in 1994, including 400 patients served in 2025. Patients receive general inpatient hospice care at the center’s home-like setting, as well as services such as spiritual and bereavement support, along with pet and music therapy.

“The campaign addresses two interconnected needs: maintaining a high-quality, compassionate environment for those we serve today and building long-term financial sustainability,” Stone told Hospice News in an email. “The cost of providing 24/7 hospice care in a dedicated residential setting is significant, and reimbursement does not fully cover the cost of delivering this level of care. Philanthropy helps bridge that gap and supports our commitment to caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay. We recognize both the responsibility and the opportunity to strengthen access to hospice services across our region.”

Granite VNA provides palliative and pediatric care, hospice and home health across 72 communities in its home state. Founded in 1899 as Concord District Nursing Association, the nonprofit rebranded in 2021 following its merger with Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice.

The funding will be used to update Granite VNA Hospice House’s patient and common areas. The hospice provider is also focused on improving access through community investments and building stronger referral relationships with local hospitals, health systems, primary care physicians and other healthcare providers, Stone said.

Maine Hospice Council Halts Operations

Maine Hospice Council and its Center for End-of-Life Care have terminated operations due to financial strain.

The organization recently made the announcement after roughly 35 years of advocacy, training and education in hospice and palliative care delivery. Maine Hospice Council also helped to connect patients and their families with local hospice providers.

The organization helped to develop programs such as the Hospice Veteran Partnership, the Maine Pain Initiative and the Maine State Prison’s Comprehensive Hospice and Palliative Care Program. The decision came after “extensive evaluation” of available resources by the Maine Hospice Council’s board members.

“This decision was not made lightly,” registered nurse Alicia Murray, board president at Maine Hospice Council said in a statement. “We are incredibly proud of the impact our organization has made and deeply grateful to everyone who supported our mission. While closing our doors is difficult, we celebrate the lives touched, the relationships built, and the lasting contributions made to our community.”

Dell Children’s Medical Center Shutters Hospice Program

Texas-based Dell Children’s Medical Center has ended its hospice-at-home program.

The Dell Children’s at Home program offered home-based hospice and respite care to terminally ill children and their families. The program’s services included pain and symptom management, bereavement, as well as psychosocial, spiritual and child life specialist support.

The pediatric provider is shifting care to its outpatient program, Dell Children’s Comprehensive Care Clinic, according to a local news report.

Dell Children’s Medical Center is part of the Ascension Seton health system. The organization provides pediatric behavioral health and primary, emergency, trauma and specialty care in central Texas.