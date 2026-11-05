George Mark Children’s House Raises the Bar on Pediatric Innovation

George Mark Children’s House (GMCH) is building a “more cohesive ecosystem” of integrated pediatric palliative care, according to the organization.

Located in San Leandro, California, GMCH provides pediatric palliative, respite, end-of-life and bereavement care to children and young adults in a home-like setting. The nonprofit recently received $1.1 million in philanthropic donations to help expand specialized pediatric care resources.

Received during a recent fundraising event, the donations mark an important milestone toward improved support for terminally ill children, young adults and their families, said GMCH CEO Shekinah Eliassen.

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“The need for visibility and funding for pediatric palliative care is critical,” Eliassen told Hospice News in an email. “Our innovative goal is to create deeper synergies and referral pathways for children with complex medical needs in California and beyond. Funding supports not only our direct services, but [it also] allows us to think bigger towards how we can create a more cohesive ecosystem of integrated care across partners.”

Fueling innovation

During a recent annual fundraising gala, families shared their challenging experiences facing chronic, serious and terminal illnesses.

Founded by Dr. Kathy Hull, a clinical psychologist, GMCH opened in 2004 as the nation’s first pediatric palliative care and hospice home.

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The provider’s care model includes 24/7 medical care, meals, activities and child- life specialist services, as well as art, music, horticultural and animal-assisted therapies. The organization also provides support to siblings, family caregivers and parents. GMCH provides services at no cost to families.

GMCH will use the funds to expand specialized end-of-life care resources for children and their siblings and families, as well as cover the nonprofit’s operational costs, Eliassen said. The organization has been growing its services during the last three years, including its parent and sibling bereavement programs, among others.

GMCH is also developing community-based initiatives with local hospitals, hospices and pediatric care providers.

The nonprofit is also seeking to innovate through partnerships with other pediatric palliative care centers across the country, Eliassen said. The providers include Arizona-based Ryan House, Minnesota-based Crescent Cove and A Rosie Place for Children in Indiana.

Addressing growing challenges

Chronically and seriously ill children often lack access to pediatric end-of-life and respite support, according to Eliassen.

“Only a small fraction [of children] have access to the dedicated respite and pediatric palliative care support they need and deserve,” Eliassen said.

Significant barriers stymieing access include insufficient reimbursement, lagging professional development resources and referral challenges, among others. This is according to a recent report from the National Alliance for Care at Home and the Research Institute for Home Care.

Pediatric palliative and hospice care costs are often higher compared to other healthcare services, the report found. National averages for pediatric palliative care delivery costs total roughly $200,000 annually per patient, according to the data.

Children with medical complexities represent roughly 1.6%, or 1.2 million, of the country’s overall pediatric population, according to a study published in Hospital Pediatrics, a journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Publications. Only 7.6% of medically complex children receive support from a well-functioning healthcare system that provides family support and medical care, the study found.

Federal and state policy change is needed to improve support for children and their families, Eliassen indicated. Current reimbursement systems do support the full scope of interdisciplinary pediatric care services, which include physical, emotional, spiritual and psychosocial support. A pediatric policy overhaul could provide better funding for professional training, family caregiving resources and services that address the unique and complex needs of terminally ill children, she said.

“A combination of advocacy at the state and federal level for more funding services to support respite and palliative care across the United States and beyond, as well as more broad awareness about the national void and lack of services for parents navigating the extreme challenges and isolation caring for children with complex medical needs,” Eliassen told Hospice News.