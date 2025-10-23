Hospice of the Chesapeake Acquires Partners in Care

Hospice of the Chesapeake has acquired the senior services organization Partners in Care of Maryland.

Financial terms of the transaction were undisclosed. Partners in Care offers a suite of non-medical services to aid seniors, including transportation, home modifications and other offerings. The combined organization will rebrand as Chesapeake Health Partners.

Rising demand spurred by changing demographics motivated the hospice to pursue the transaction. By 2025, nearly a quarter of Maryland residents will be 65 or older, according to Becky Miller, president and CEO of Hospice of the Chesapeake.

“That’s not just a statistic, it’s a call to action,” Miller said in a statement. “By coming together, we can ensure that older adults in our community continue to receive the care, support and connection they need to thrive.”

Hospice of the Chesapeake is Maryland’s largest independent nonprofit hospice organization, according to the company.

Hospice of the Chesapeake Becky Miller, CEO, Hospice of the Chesapeake, with Brian Hahn, board chair for Partners in Care

Partners In Care operates on a Service Exchange model where members help one another with transportation, handyman services, social connection and more. The company will retain its name, mission, staff, volunteers and programs.

“Together, we can build a stronger safety net for older adults, one that keeps people in their homes, connected to their neighbors and supported through every stage of aging and illness,” said Brian Hahn, board chair for Partners In Care of Maryland, in a statement.