Empath Health is expanding its approach to veterans’ health care by incorporating trauma-informed, era-specific training across its continuum of services, recognizing that veterans’ military experiences can shape their physical, psychosocial and spiritual needs throughout serious illness and at the end of life.

The Florida-based nonprofit is elevating its veterans initiative beyond hospice care, making it an enterprise-wide effort that encompasses its broader Full Life Care model. The initiative includes training for clinicians and other employees, increased involvement from veteran leaders and efforts to connect veteran patients with peers who share their military backgrounds.

Veterans who served in combat during different time periods often have unique needs, according to Angela Austin, Empath Health’s vice president of clinical operations and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

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“We know that each veteran has a little bit of a different impact during the times that they were serving,” Austin told Hospice News. “All of our clinicians are specifically trained in trauma-informed care. That includes moral injury and era-specific training.”

Austin, who recently assumed leadership of the organization’s veterans’ programs, said the goal is to help employees understand how different military eras and the experiences associated with them can influence a veteran’s care needs. The training extends beyond nursing to include social workers, chaplains and other employees who interact with patients and families.

Angela Austin, Empath Health’s vice president of clinical operations and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps

For example, veterans of the Korean War and Vietnam War may have had substantially different experiences with public support and recognition following their military service, Austin said. Those differences can influence how individuals discuss their service, approach caregiving and respond to illness and end-of-life care.

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The training shows how to recognize those distinctions rather than approaching veterans as a single population with uniform needs, Austin indicated.

The approach is particularly important in hospice and dementia care, Austin said. Changes in mental faculties, agitation, restlessness and other symptoms can intersect with trauma and memories associated with military service. Those experiences can affect not only veterans but also family members who have spent decades navigating the consequences of military-related trauma.

Some veterans are eager to share their military histories, while others may be reluctant because of how they were treated during or after their service, according to Austin. Training helps employees recognize those differences and establish connections without making assumptions about how veterans want to discuss their experiences.

Engaging veteran employees

Empath’s initiatives also emphasizes the role of veteran employees in shaping organizational practices.

The organization has designated veteran regional leaders as owners of the program in their respective markets, Austin said. The structure is intended to give veterans a direct voice in organizational decisions while drawing on their personal experiences navigating the health care system and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) services.

Austin brings her own perspective as someone who served eight years on active duty in the Marine Corps as an aviation ordnanceman. In that role, she built bombs, rockets and missiles used on aircraft. She was medically retired after beginning her third enlistment.

Her military background, combined with her experience as a nurse and health care executive, has informed her approach. Veteran leadership can help bridge the gap between health care organizations and the communities they serve, particularly when patients are hesitant to ask for assistance or accept outside support, she said.

Veterans may be reluctant to seek help, Austin said, making it important for care teams to identify needs early and establish trust. Those needs can include mental health support, financial assistance, caregiver resources and connections to community-based services.

Empath begins identifying those needs during the initial assessment, including questions about military service and potential concerns such as moral injury and suicide risk. Needs are reassessed throughout the care process because circumstances can change as an illness progresses.

The organization also offers mental health retreats for veterans and their families, with programming addressing mental health and grief. Austin said the retreats are among the ways Empath is working to extend support beyond traditional clinical services.

Caregiver support is another priority. Veterans who previously served as the primary household wage earner may find themselves unable to work as their health declines, while family members assume round-the-clock caregiving responsibilities. That transition can create financial and psychosocial challenges that require intervention.

When the organization cannot provide a particular service directly, Austin said, it will seek partnerships with other community providers, including organizations that might otherwise be considered competitors.

“The question is, what are we doing that is right for that patient?” she said.

Peer connections and community involvement

Matching veteran patients with veteran volunteers is another important component of Empath’s approach.

Connecting patients with volunteers who have shared military experiences can create a meaningful sense of understanding and companionship, particularly for individuals who may find it difficult to discuss their service with someone unfamiliar with military life, Austin said.

Austin also told Hospice News that she wants the initiative to recognize and support Empath’s own veteran employees, creating an environment in which their experiences are valued and their voices are incorporated into the organization’s work.

Empath has participated in the National Alliance for Care at Home’s We Honor Veterans program since its early development, according to Austin.

Empath Health annually serves more than 100,000 individuals and provides care to approximately one in five hospice patients statewide, according to the organization. The Florida-based nonprofit’s Full Life Care services include hospice, home health, palliative care, grief support and Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), as well as HIV and sexually transmitted infection prevention.

For Austin, extending veterans’ care across that network is an opportunity to make military-informed care a consistent organizational practice.

Veterans who want to continue serving their communities can also play a role, she said, particularly through volunteer opportunities that connect them with other veterans receiving care.

“Really, if you want to continue your mission and to serve, please reach out and join me,” Austin said.