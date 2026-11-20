VNS Health and Touro University’s New York School of Career and Applied Studies (NYSCAS) have partnered to expand a new nursing scholarship program designed to expand training in home-based care.

The VNS Health–Touro University Nursing Scholarship Program launched in 2024. The program aims to prepare the next generation of clinicians for the unique challenges in home-based care delivery. The scholarship now covers all of the nursing students’ educational expenses such as tuition, textbooks and other fees.

The program has created new professional development opportunities during a time of growing demand for home-based and end-of-life care, according to Dr. Elizer Cooper-Audain, associate vice president of education and professional development at VNS Health.

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“These early milestones reflect meaningful progress in our efforts to create sustainable pathways into the nursing profession,” Cooper-Audain told Hospice News. “One of the primary goals of the scholarship program is to build a sustainable pipeline of skilled nurses who are prepared to meet the growing demand for home-based care, including hospice and palliative care services.”

The program is designed to give students hands-on clinical experience and provide interdisciplinary team mentorship. The students additionally gain exposure to hospice and palliative care to learn the importance of symptom management, patient advocacy and supporting families through complex care decisions, Cooper-Audain said. The education is aimed at improving culturally-responsive and person-centered care, she added.

Following graduation, scholarship recipients complete two years of employment at VNS Health as full-time registered nurses. Additionally, students interested in end-of-life care have the opportunity to shadow the organization’s hospice team during their internship.

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VNS Health’s service region spans the New York City area, including surrounding counties, serving close to 100,000 patients and health plan members daily. Founded in 1893, the New York-based nonprofit provides home health, hospice and palliative care, as well as behavioral health and personal care/private duty services.

So far, one student graduated from the nursing scholarship program in May 2026, who is currently working full-time as a home care nurse. Another student is expected to complete the program in January 2027.

“These early successes demonstrate both the need for this program as well as its impact in reducing financial barriers, creating career pathways and preparing the next generation of home care, hospice and community health nurses with the specialized training and understanding needed to care for the diverse communities we serve,” Cooper-Audain said.

A new cohort of students recently began training in the nursing program at Touro University. The university anticipates that roughly 20 students will participate in the program annually.

The scholarship is designed to remove financial barriers that prevent some individuals from pursuing a nursing career, according to Dr. Shevonba Graham, director of nursing and assistant professor of nursing at Touro University’s NYSCAS. The training also helps address a growing need for skilled nurses in home- and community-based settings. The nursing program creates a “direct pathway from education to employment,” Graham said.

Students received specialized training from nurses in the home care field while also gaining exposure to how they coordinate with other healthcare providers. The education allows students to better understand transitions of care and help patients navigate the healthcare system, according to Graham.

Scholarship programs can help improve health disparities by providing educational opportunities in underserved communities that might lack sufficient financial and healthcare resources, Graham said. Expanding nurse training programs allows more patients in these areas to receive care in the home and from a diverse workforce.

The training is aimed at cultivating a pipeline of nurses who understand the unique needs of patients receiving care at home, Graham indicated.

“Patients who are homebound, have limited mobility, lack reliable transportation or live in underserved communities may face challenges in receiving high-quality care,” Graham told Hospice News. “Home care nurses help bridge these gaps by bringing essential clinical services directly to patients … By removing financial obstacles to education and preparing more nurses for careers in home-based care, the scholarship program supports a stronger, more diverse workforce equipped to serve diverse communities with vital healthcare needs.”