Home health and hospice provider ALC Health Care Services has acquired At Home Quality Care, expanding its presence across the south and southwest Chicago suburbs.

The acquisition adds At Home Quality Care’s offices in Tinley Park and Morris, Illinois, to ALC’s existing footprint. The transaction gives ALC access to additional counties and creates opportunities to reach more patients in communities where in-home health care services remain underserved.

For Anthony Siciliano, founder and CEO of ALC Health Care Services, the acquisition was driven by a strategic need to expand the company’s geographic reach while accelerating growth in an increasingly competitive Chicagoland market.

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“In the Chicagoland market, it’s hard to grow a business without having a wider reach,” Siciliano told Hospice News. “Acquiring them gave us a wider reach. It gave us more counties and two different offices, one south and one west. We were looking to widen our footprint, and it made it real easy to do it.”

Building that expanded presence via de novos would have required a substantially greater investment, according to Siciliano.

“To build it organically would cost $3 million to $4 million. To buy it for $1.5 million was worth the deal,” he said.

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Founded in 2006 by Siciliano, ALC Health Care Services is a family-owned provider serving northern Illinois.

Beyond the immediate geographic expansion, ALC expects the acquisition to generate meaningful patient growth over the next two years. Siciliano estimates the transaction could increase the company’s census by more than 200 patients during the next 24 months.

The transaction also creates an opportunity to expand into Chicago’s collar counties, in which demand for care is high, Siciliano indicated.

“The collar counties are really underserved, and this allows us to go into the collar counties and help the people who need it the most,” Siciliano said.

The transaction originated through a business broker with whom Siciliano had been working as he explored opportunities to expand ALC’s operations.

After discussing the company’s desire for a larger geographic footprint, the broker brought At Home Quality Care to his attention.

The acquisition also expands the range of services available to former At Home Quality Care patients and their families.

Clients now receive services under ALC Home Services and have access to ALC’s broader continuum of care, including primary care house calls, home health, advanced wound care, palliative care, hospice, private-duty home services and non-emergency transportation.

“At Home Quality Care built strong relationships with families in Tinley Park, Morris and the surrounding communities,” Siciliano said. “By joining ALC, those families can now reach every level of in-home care, from a house call to hospice, with one phone call.”