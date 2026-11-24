Hospice leaders emphasize that streamlined referrals, timely clinical assessments and clear communication with families and referral partners are essential to improving access and ensuring smoother transitions of care.

An effective hospice admissions process requires more than a quick response to a referral. It demands coordination among hospice teams, referring providers, patients and families to ensure timely access to care without sacrificing clinical accuracy or the patient’s ability to make informed decisions.

For hospice providers, the admissions process sets the tone for the patient’s experience. Delays, repeated requests for documentation and gaps in communication can create additional stress for families navigating an already difficult time. Industry leaders say successful processes prioritize responsiveness, transparency and a coordinated approach that makes accessing hospice care as straightforward as possible.

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“The patient, family, and referral partner shouldn’t feel the seams between referral, evaluation and admission,” said Erika Gaudio, executive vice president of sales and marketing at VITAS Healthcare said during a Hospice News Innovation Summit webinar. “It should be easy to access, responsive, well-coordinated.”

VITAS is a subsidiary of Chemed Corp. (NYSE: CHE).

Gaudio said hospice organizations should focus on simplifying the referral experience, reducing unnecessary steps and keeping referral partners informed throughout the process. At the same time, admissions teams must understand what matters most to patients and families and help them confidently move toward an appropriate care plan.

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Technology can help support these efforts. VITAS recently modernized its mobile app to provide referral partners with another way to access hospice services. The app also offers clinicians disease-specific prognostication resources, an interactive Palliative Performance Scale and educational materials, including videos, articles and continuing education webinars.

When clinicians are ready to make a referral, they can securely submit clinical information and supporting documentation through the platform, helping hospice teams begin processing referrals more efficiently.

However, Gaudio emphasized that technology alone cannot create an effective admissions experience. Organizations must also evaluate response times and the quality of their interactions with referral partners, patients and families.

“Speed matters tremendously, but the goal is urgency with accuracy,” Gaudio said.

Hospice patients may have limited time to benefit from care, making timely access particularly important. Delays can contribute to unmanaged symptoms, unnecessary hospital visits and additional uncertainty for families who need support.

Still, a fast initial response does not necessarily mean the admissions process is moving efficiently. Jackie Kendrick, CEO of Treasure Coast Hospice, said during the webinar that organizations must examine the time between each step, including referral receipt, clinical review, family contact, assessment and admission.

“You can get a referral and respond in five minutes, but then it can sit there for hours,” Kendrick told Hospice News.

Instead of measuring speed through a single response-time metric, hospice organizations should identify bottlenecks throughout the process, according to Kendrick. This includes determining whether information is missing, who is responsible for the next action and what might be preventing progress.

Kendrick said internal teams should be able to answer three fundamental questions: What is the next action? Who owns it? What is preventing it from happening?

Having those answers can help teams move multiple tasks forward simultaneously. For example, staff may be able to request medical records while coordinating with the referral source, reducing unnecessary delays without rushing the family’s decision or clinical evaluation.

Reducing administrative friction is another important part of the process. Kendrick said Treasure Coast Hospice worked with referral partners to develop an online submission process that accommodates the documentation formats providers already use.

The goal was to avoid repeatedly requesting information or requiring referral partners to recreate clinical packets they had already assembled. By allowing partners to submit available information through the website, the organization can streamline information exchange and reduce administrative burdens.

That flexibility also reflects a broader expectation among referral partners: predictability and communication are just as important as speed.

“They want a clear answer, realistic next step, and an update on when something changes,” Kendrick said.

Referral partners should know when a referral has been received, what action is underway, who is handling it and when they can expect another update, Kendrick indicated. Consistent communication helps build confidence and prevents referring clinicians from having to repeatedly contact hospice organizations for status updates.

Beyond the admissions process itself, effective coordination can have a direct influence on transitions of care and the quality of the patient’s experience.

A successful transition requires hospice teams to understand more than a patient’s diagnosis. They must also know the patient’s current condition, discharge timeline, medication needs, equipment requirements and available family support, according to Kendrick.

She said those details must be coordinated across the care team so patients have a workable plan when they return home or transition to another setting.

Quality begins before the first hospice visit, Gaudio said. Conversations about the patient’s concerns, fears and goals should take place before the transition rather than after admission. When hospital physicians, referral partners and hospice teams communicate early, they can anticipate needs, reduce uncertainty and create a safer transition.

“We’re not simply moving a patient from one care setting to another,” Gaudio said. “We’re creating a meaningful care plan on what matters most to the patient and their family.”

Measuring performance is another component of effective admissions management. Gaudio said referral partners increasingly want transparency into hospice organizations’ responsiveness, outcomes and overall service quality.

Key metrics include response time, time from initial contact to admission, visit frequency, disciplines involved in patient care, length of stay and primary hospice diagnoses. These measures can help referral partners understand how hospice providers are performing and identify opportunities to improve access to appropriate care.

Ultimately, an effective hospice admissions process balances efficiency with the human elements of care, Gaudio and Kendrick indicated. Technology, streamlined documentation and performance metrics can help organizations improve access, but consistent communication, clinical coordination and meaningful conversations remain essential.

For hospice providers, the objective is not simply to move referrals through the system faster. It is to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time, while giving families and referral partners the information, support and confidence they need throughout the transition.

“Speed alone isn’t enough,” Gaudio said. “It needs to be paired with a strong clinical assessment, strong communication, and most importantly, a meaningful conversation about what matters most to the patient and family.”