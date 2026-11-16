The hospice community has welcomed modifications to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) hospice and home health enrollment moratorium, though many continue to call for a more targeted approach.

CMS implemented the moratorium on May 13, 2026, and last Thursday extended it for another six months, with modifications. At the outset, it suspended any initial Medicare enrollment applications for new home health agencies and hospices nationwide.

It also applies to certain changes in majority ownership that require providers to submit new Medicare enrollment applications.

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Unlike the May 2026 moratoria, the moratoria extension will allow currently enrolled hospices and home health agencies to add new practice locations within their existing enrollment. The extensions will not affect existing Medicare enrollments or prevent currently enrolled providers from continuing to deliver services.

These changes were welcome news to hospice providers, though many still have concerns about the moratorium’s impact on patients’ access to care, according to Jennifer Sheets, CEO of the National Alliance for Care at Home.

“The Alliance has always advocated for targeted approaches to prevent and address fraudulent activities without limiting patient access to care,” Sheets said in a statement. “We appreciate that CMS heard our input and took a meaningful step today by allowing established providers to expand. We urge CMS to use the next six months to transition to targeted, data-driven enforcement and will continue to work with regulators and policymakers to sharpen existing tools to extract fraudulent operators from the system.”

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Stakeholders, including the Alliance, have called on CMS to adopt a more targeted approach focused on markets in which fraud is reportedly rampant, such as areas of California, Texas, Nevada and Arizona.

CMS described the moratorium as part of a broader strategy to safeguard Medicare beneficiaries and taxpayer funds while addressing vulnerabilities among high-risk provider categories.

According to the agency, the initiative leveraged advanced data analytics to detect suspicious billing patterns, investigate potential fraud schemes and remove bad actors from the Medicare program.

“We welcome CMS’ decision to allow new hospice locations and home health branches, which will help expand access to care in underserved communities and give providers greater flexibility to respond to local needs,” Katie Smith Sloan, CEO of LeadingAge, said in a statement. “At the same time, important challenges remain, and this adjustment does not fully address the broader impact of the continued moratoria.”

While healthcare organizations have largely supported CMS’s efforts to curb fraudulent activity, the nationwide enrollment restriction has also created obstacles for legitimate providers seeking to grow their operations.

Industry stakeholders say the pause has disrupted provider expansion and raised concerns about potential impacts on patient access to care, particularly in underserved communities.

The restrictions during the moratorium’s first six months have prevented some organizations from opening additional locations, expanding existing operations or moving forward with planned acquisitions and affiliations.

New providers have also faced barriers to Medicare enrollment, including organizations seeking to enter markets where there is little documented evidence of widespread fraud.

“Extending these moratoria further delays legitimate providers’ ability to establish needed services and leaves communities waiting for care,” Smith Sloan said.

The National Partnership for Healthcare & Hospice Innovation (NPHI) was one of the first organizations to call on CMS to establish a moratorium. After the first six months, however, the association of nonprofit hospices began to advocate for a more geographically focused approach.

“From our call for the original moratorium to our push for flexibility for established providers, our goal has been to protect patients and their access to trusted care,” NPHI Founder and CEO Tom Koutsoumpas said in a statement. “[The modifications for the second six months] advances that goal, allowing hospices to reach more patients and families while CMS continues to root out fraud.”

NPHI has urged CMS to strengthen oversight of high-risk ownership arrangements, suspicious billing and utilization patterns, and providers unable to demonstrate legitimate operations or compliance with Medicare quality standards.

The organization also called on the agency to make greater use of its existing oversight and enforcement tools to target providers posing the greatest risk of fraud and abuse, while minimizing unnecessary regulatory burdens on established, compliant hospice organizations.

While the modifications represent an improvement in terms of hospices’ ability to grow, this may not alleviate concerns about access to care, according to Jamie Davis, founder of Build & Buy Consulting Group.

Smaller operators in particular may be bearing the brunt of the moratorium-related headwinds, she said.

“With moratoria, in my opinion, the good guys, the good girls, they’re the ones that get hurt the most,” David told Hospice News. “They’re the ones that are trying to expand. They’re the ones that are trying to sell, and now they have to wait it out. And a lot of times, that’s just not something that they can do. So, I think it hurts a lot of the mom-and-pops.”