Alive Hospice Rebrands, Unveils Complex Care Program 

Alive Hospice has rebranded and expanded its home-based care offerings to engage patients further upstream. The organization is now known as Alive.

The central Tennessee-based nonprofit aims to broaden awareness of its services beyond hospice care and support patients earlier in their healthcare journeys, Alive indicated in a statement.

Alive designed the refreshed brand identity to reflect its expanding clinical services and broader approach to supporting individuals and families facing serious illness.

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The rebranding coincides with the launch of Alive Complex Care, a service that brings specialized geriatric, palliative and advanced primary care directly into the homes of people navigating serious or advanced illnesses.

Built around the concept “Time to Live,” the new identity emphasizes the importance of helping patients live as fully as possible while navigating serious illness, death and grief.

Alive CEO Amir Hamad said the organization’s clinical services have expanded significantly over the past several years, but public perceptions have not necessarily kept pace.

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“For more than 50 years, Alive has walked alongside Middle Tennessee families, but many still associate us strictly with final-days hospice care,” Hamad said in a statement. “Our clinical capabilities have grown to meet people much earlier in their care journey, and our brand look needed to evolve to match.”

The organization said its new visual identity and messaging are intended to encourage more open conversations about serious illness, death and dying among patients, caregivers and families.

As part of the rebranding effort, Alive also plans to launch a redesigned website this winter. The site will provide patients, caregivers, clinical partners and donors with easier access to resources and information about available care options.

Alive Complex Care is designed for individuals with serious or advanced illnesses who may struggle to navigate fragmented healthcare systems. The program provides personalized care plans and addresses complex medical needs in the home, with the goal of offering support earlier in the illness journey.

The organization also intends the service to create a connection between patients and additional resources, including palliative care, hospice and long-term community grief support.

Hamad said the new campaign reinforces the idea that seeking additional care does not mean patients or families are giving up.

“The ‘Time to Live’ campaign demonstrates that care with Alive isn’t about giving up — it’s about finding clarity, comfort, and peace so patients and families can focus on living every single day to the fullest,” he said.