The Pennant Group Completes Amedisys Deal Integration 

The Pennant Group (Nasdaq: PNTG) has largely completed its integration of assets acquired from Amedisys and the UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) subsidiary Optum.

In October 2025, The Pennant Group completed its $146.5 million acquisition of 54 hospice and home health locations across Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia. The operations were formerly part of Amedisys and LHC Group, both acquired by Optum.

“Our integration of the 54 locations we purchased from United Health and Amedisys in the southeast is nearly complete,” Pennant COO John Gochnour said during an earnings call. “In the third quarter, we transitioned the two largest and final waves of operations. As expected, the agencies experienced ordinary disruption associated with a transition of this size, which may modestly impact results through the end of the year.”

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As of Oct. 31, Pennant completed the electronic medical record system transition. It previously completed its branding and leadership changes. The company must still collect some prior system accounts receivable and work through a patient portal transition, CEO Brent Geurisoli said in the earnings call.

Tennessee accounts for the majority of the acquired locations and operates under certificate-of-need regulations. According to Pennant, home health services represent approximately two-thirds of the acquired operations’ revenue, with hospice services accounting for the remaining third.

Based in Idaho, The Pennant Group is the holding company for an affiliated group of independent hospice, home health and senior living providers.

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The company’s total revenue for the third quarter reached $302.3 million, up 32% year over year. Revenue in the home health and hospice services segment totaled $239.8 million in the third quarter, representing a $66.2 million, or 38.2%, increase compared with the same period last year.

Hospice average daily census reached 5,443 in the third quarter, up 1,399, or 34.6%, from Q3 2025. On a same-store basis, average daily census rose 478, or 13.0%, to 4,164 patients.

“We have always approached building Pennant with a long-term perspective. Our focus is not simply on delivering results in the short term, but on building an organization capable of generating exceptional growth and performance over many years,” Geurisoli said. “From that perspective, we see tremendous positive momentum across both of our core businesses. Our home health and hospice segment continues to perform at a high level, delivering strong year-over-year growth.”