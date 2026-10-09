Axxess Partners with Eazewell on Bereavement Support 

The post-acute tech company Axxess is partnering with Eazewell to reduce the burden on families after a loved one dies.

The startup Eazewell is an AI platform designed to help families close the accounts of deceased loved ones. Donnell Beverly Jr. and Russell Westbrook founded the company, which holds partnerships with hospices. Eazewell’s AI platform is designed to manage an individual’s “digital identity,” including subscriptions, financial accounts and other online services.

The two companies first connected at an industry conference and soon began discussion a potential collaboration, according to Tim Ingram, senior vice president for partnerships at Axxess.

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“The agencies that use Axxess and Eazewell have the ability to offer a service that helps families post-death without charge. The agencies sign up at cost, and then that agency could offer their services to every deceased family,” Ingram told Hospice News. “It’s a really unique model that is truly beneficial for the deceased’s family because there’s no cost, and they’re able to settle all of these things.”

Axxess is a global technology platform focused on transforming care delivery in the home, with more than 10,000 clients worldwide.

Closing online accounts can become a major challenge for bereaved families. Digital life is now scattered across bank portals, rewards programs, autopay utilities, subscription stacks and cloud storage. During the late 2000s, the average person managed about 25 accounts, research by Microsoft reported. Today that number is closer to 170, according to a study by NordPass. Many accounts also auto-renew.

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Axxess decided to partner with Eazewell because as far as they know the company is the only platform offering these services to families at no cost, Ingram said.

For Eazewell, the partnership expands their distribution base, gives them access to a wider array of potential customers and strengthens their credibility in the marketplace, according to Beverly.

“Axxess is a great organization. It has a lot of hospices and home health organizations that they work directly with that use their technology, and it will help us from a distribution standpoint to get to more hospices at scale and to provide those hospices with Eazewell solutions,” Beverly told Hospice News.