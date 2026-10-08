Blue Ridge Care Expands Youth Grief Support in Schools 

Blue Ridge Care will expand access to grief support for children and teens through its Adventures Through Grief School Expansion Program.

The initiative aims to help more young people cope with the death of a loved one and build resilience in school and community settings.

The program, Adventures in Grief, involves a Dungeons and Dragons-style tabletop role playing game module designed to provide therapeutic support to bereaved adolescents and young adults. The program aims to foster emotional healing through creative, low-risk social interactions guided by professional grief counselors.

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Blue Ridge is financing this work through a grant from the New York Life Foundation. The initial grant came two years ago to launch the program, and the new grant will extend it. Blue Ridge has shared the model as pilot programs at several sites nationwide, according to Tara Hoit, chief mission officer, for Blue Ridge Care.

“We had 10 different grief support groups use our Adventures Through Grief model,” Hoit told Hospice News. “We worked with a researcher to see if this was effective for helping children process grief, and it was so successful that New York Life Foundation agreed to give us another two years of funding.”

Blue Ridge Care has served families across Northern Virginia for more than 45 years across eight Virginia counties, offering hospice, palliative care, grief support and community-based programs. The company also operates a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) program, as well as thrift shops.

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The program is designed to not only serve grieving students, but also to include those who want to better support friends experiencing bereavement.

The grant will support development of a school-based curriculum for students in grades 6 through 12, training for school-based facilitators, student support groups, and resources to help schools identify and respond to the needs of grieving students.

The grant also supports the launch of Camp Erin West Virginia, another Blue Ridge grief care program for children.

Bue Ridge has developed relationships with every school district in its Virginia service region, with plans to move into West Virginia as well.

“We’ve been doing school groups for several years, and not just school group grief clubs, but they are a referral source for us,” Hoit said. “When they identify a child who is grieving or has had a sudden loss, they reach out to us. So, we are very well connected with the schools.”

Grief can affect a child’s emotional well-being, relationships, school attendance, and academic performance. Through Adventures Through Grief, students learn practical coping strategies, build connections with peers, and gain reassurance that they are not alone in their experience, according to Blue Ridge Hospice.

Blue Ridge Care’s trauma-informed grief counselors are also helping schools develop grief-sensitive communities and strengthen approaches to childhood bereavement care, Hoit said.

The nonprofit’s grief support services are available to anyone within its 3,000-square-mile service area, regardless of whether their loved one received care through the organization. Services include support groups, children’s grief programs, educational workshops, community outreach and specialized bereavement support for families.

Blue Ridge is also helping schools identify grieving students in need of care as they register.

“We’re helping them ask those questions as soon as a kid comes to their school, so that their counselor can start working with them to help mitigate some of the risks that we see in kids who have not been able to process their grief,” Hoit said.