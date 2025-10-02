Advance Care Planning Platform Koda Health Raises $7M in Series A Funding Round

The advance care planning technology company Koda Health has secured $7 million in a Series A funding round.

The round was led by Evidenced, with participation from Mudita Venture Partners, Techstars and Texas Medical Center. The infusion of capital will allow Koda to further scale its platform nationally and hire additional staff across all of its departments. The company also plans to release two new products before the end of the year, according to CEO Tatiana Fofanova.

Evidenced was founded by the former Chief Technology Officer of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and serial digital health entrepreneur Bryan Sivak.

‘This mix of investors is particularly well-aligned for us to actually hit this new phase of growth in this market,” Fofanova told Hospice News. “So for us, I think we had the privilege and the ability to choose investors that bring more than just money. They bring very deep-rooted expertise and policy chops to the table.”

Fofanova co-founded Koda Health in 2020 with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Desh Mohan and Katelin Cherry, the company’s chief technology officer. The three met and began collaborating at the Texas Medical Center’s (TMCi) Biodesign program, which tasked them with finding solutions to problems affecting the health system. Koda Health spun out of that work as an independent company.

The company’s EMR-integrated platform is designed to digitize patients’ decision-making around their care preferences and goals. Koda’s advance care plans documents are legal in all 50 states and are available in multiple languages.

Koda now supports more than a million patients nationwide through partnerships with health systems and payers. The company has seen between 3x and 4x revenue growth over the past year, Fofanova said. She attributes the growth to rising demand and expanded partnerships with payers and health systems.

The company’s advance care planning platform is particularly relevant during a time in which value-based care is rapidly gaining ground, according to Mohan.

“Ultimately, for value based care, it’s delivering the right kind of care for patients efficiently. The type of work that Koda does is very instrumental in supporting the work that valu- based care does,” Mohan told Hospice News. “Our goal is to support those kinds of organizations that aim to drive quality care for patients the right kind of care for patients, and ultimately do it efficiently and reduce total cost of care in an effective way.”

A soon-to-be published peer-reviewed study of Koda’s impact of working with Houston Methodist ACO shows a 79% reduction in terminal hospitalizations, a 20% decrease in inpatient length of stay, a 51% increase in hospice use among decedents, and nearly $9,000 in average savings per patient — equating to a 42% reduction in median total cost of care, according to Fofanova.

“Koda is the only company combining technology and service to deliver comprehensive

solutions that help health plans, providers, and health systems scale goals-aligned care,” said Evidenced Managing Partner Sean Glass, in a statement. “With satisfied customers expanding their partnerships and policy shifts reinforcing the need for patient-centered care that also contains costs, we couldn’t be more excited to support the Koda team and their vision.”