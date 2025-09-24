LifeCare Home Health Acquires St. Gabriel’s Hospice

LifeCare Home Health has acquired St. Gabriel’s Hospice & Palliative Care, which serves patients across Texas. Financial terms were undisclosed.

This is the third recent acquisition for LifeCare, which has also purchased Fairmont Hospice in Houston and Valley Hospice of Nevada. Financial terms for those transactions were also confidential.

“Joining LifeCare represents the next chapter for St. Gabriel’s Hospice,” said Chris Cain, owner of St. Gabriel’s Hospice, in a statement. “We have built our success on a culture of compassion, integrity, and excellence. LifeCare shares these values and brings additional resources and innovative programs that will allow us to continue delivering exceptional care to patients and families across Texas.”

Can founded St. Gabriel’s Hospice in 2012 and grew it to a 300 average daily census agency with more than 200 employees serving Fort Worth, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Lubbock, Houston, San Angelo, Corpus Christi and Tyler, Texas.

Similar to national demographic trends, a growing aging population is driving demand for hospice in Texas. Seniors 65 and older represent 13.8% of the Lone Star State’s overall population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Hospice utilization among Medicare decedents 52.23% in Texas in 2022, reported the National Alliance for Care at Home. Hospice utilization rates hovered at 49.1% nationwide that year.

The transaction will give St. Garbriel’s access to enhanced clinical programs, advanced technology and greater operational resources, according to LifeCare. The company provides hospice, home health and private duty services in Texas, Nevada and Florida and has committed to expanding its hospice footprint.

“Chris and the St. Gabriel’s team have built something extraordinary,” said Dean Alverson, CEO of LifeCare Home Health, in a statement. “Their proven track record of compassionate, high-quality care aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we will expand access to exceptional hospice care throughout Texas and beyond.”