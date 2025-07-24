Northern Hospital District Acquires Hospice of Surry County

The Surry County Board of Directors has unanimously approved a change of ownership for its local hospice agency.

The Northern Hospice District, located in the same community, will assume total ownership of the Hospice of Surry County, D.B.A. Mountain Valley Hospice.

The transaction has its roots in a 2005 joint resolution that consolidated hospice care in Surry County. The resolution assigned 50% stakes in the hospice to Northern Hospital District and Hugh Chatham Health. The resolution gave each partner the right to acquire total ownership of Hospice of Surry County if a change of control occurs at either one of the stakeholder organizations.

Recently, Hugh Chatham Health was acquired by Atrium Health Wake Forest, the nation’s third largest health system. This led Northern Hospice District to invoke the provision regarding total ownership.

“Northern wishes to timely exercise its contractual right to become the sole member of Hospice due to the change of control of Hugh Chatham,” a recent county resolution indicated.

The provision required the purchasing entity to pay an amount equal to 50% of the hospice’s net asset value. Northern Hospital District has 90 days following the valuation agreement to pay Hugh Chatham Health.

The Dobson, North Carolina-based Hospice of Surry County earned more than $38.6 million in revenue during 2023, according to ProPublica. Expenses of $38.9 million led to a $285,632 shortfall that year.

As of 2023, 17% of North Carolina’s population was 65 or older, a number expected to double by 2040, the state’s Office of Budget and Management reported. Hospice utilization in North Carolina was in line with national averages in 2022 with a rate of 48.57%.