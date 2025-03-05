Uplift Hospice Acquires Star of Texas

Uplift Hospice has acquired Star of Texas Hospice. Financial terms were undisclosed.

The transaction will bring Uplift’s average daily census up to 450 across three states — Arizona, Nevada and Texas. The two organizations first connected to discuss a potential transaction through a mutual relationship with the M&A advisory firm Agenda Health, according to Uplift Hospice’s CEO Owen Lawrie.

“Uplift Hospice looks for other hospices that have built their foundation and reputation in their local communities through uncompromising standards of clinical care,” Lawrie told Hospice News in an email. “Not only was Star of Texas founded by two amazing women with deep clinical experience, but it was clear that they built Star of Texas over many years by doing the right things and not cutting corners even if it meant growth took longer to manifest in their market.”

Similar to national demographic trends, a growing aging population is driving demand for hospice in Texas. Seniors 65 and older represent 13.8% of the Lone Star State’s overall population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Hospice utilization among Medicare decedents 52.23% in Texas in 2022, reported the National Alliance for Care at Home. Hospice utilization rates hovered at 49.1% nationwide that year.

Uplift provides hospice care in the home, respite care, bereavement services and continuous home care, according to the company’s website. Star of Texas offers routine home care, continuous home care, respite care and general inpatient care.

“Agenda is ecstatic to see Uplift and Star of Texas join forces. Through our management of this process, we’ve seen these two organizations build a strong partnership grounded in strong cultural alignment and a shared passion for providing exceptional hospice care,” Agenda Health Director of Transaction Services Alex Veach told Hospice News in an email. “We look at this partnership as the beginning of what we expect to be a resurgent year in hospice M&A, and look forward to guiding many other owners through their exit journey.”