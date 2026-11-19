Uplift Hospice has acquired Elevation Hospice of Utah, expanding its geographic footprint to five states.

The transaction, facilitated by mergers and acquisitions advisory firm Agenda Health, marks Uplift’s latest expansion as the company continues to grow its presence across the U.S. hospice market.

For Uplift CEO Owen Lawrie, the acquisition was driven primarily by cultural alignment and a shared commitment to patient care rather than geographic expansion alone.

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“As is the case with all of Uplift Hospice’s acquisitions, the one aspect that each company we acquire must have is an unrelenting passion and commitment to the highest quality patient care,” Lawrie said. “The Elevation team are simply tremendous, hold each other accountable, and make sure that regardless of whatever else is going on, they are going to make each and every patient feel like they are the only patient in the world.”

With the addition of Elevation, Uplift now serves more than 700 hospice patients across Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Georgia and Utah.

Elevation has primarily operated in the Salt Lake City area. Uplift plans to use its broader organizational infrastructure and resources to support the team’s expansion throughout Utah.

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The acquisition represents a natural geographic fit given Uplift’s existing operations in neighboring states, according to Lawrie. However, the company evaluates expansion opportunities based on the quality and capabilities of the local team.

“When we look at market expansion, we are primarily opportunistic and look for a team that is not only capable of delivering exceptional hospice care but more importantly a team that is eager to push the level and standards of the entire industry for years to come,” Lawrie said.

Uplift’s ownership and capital structure also played a role in the opportunity. Lawrie noted that the company operates without private equity backing or institutional capital, which he said he believes allows it to make decisions with a greater focus on patient care and long-term sustainability.

The Elevation transaction follows a series of acquisitions by Uplift as it pursues growth across multiple markets.

Earlier in 2026, Uplift acquired Georgia-based Autumn View Hospice for an undisclosed amount.

In 2025, the company completed three additional acquisitions involving Tucson, Arizona-based Grace Hospice & Palliative Care and Grace Medical Group, Stonridge Hospice, and Star of Texas Hospice. Financial terms of those transactions were confidential.

The latest acquisition further strengthens Uplift’s position across the Southwest and Southeast while adding a presence in Utah.

The expansion comes as Utah presents a distinctive opportunity for hospice providers. The state has one of the youngest populations in the country, with residents aged 65 and older accounting for approximately 12% to 15% of the population, compared with a national average of roughly 17% to 18%, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

However, Utah’s older population is growing, creating an evolving landscape for end-of-life care.

At the same time, Utah leads the nation in hospice utilization. According to the National Alliance for Care at Home, 67.7% of Medicare decedents in Utah received hospice care in 2025, compared with the national average of 51.9%.

For Uplift, the acquisition provides an opportunity to build on an established local operation in a state with significant hospice utilization.

“Utah is certainly in need of hospices like Elevation and Uplift who will do whatever it takes for the patients to make their hospice journey one that their families are proud to tell for generations to come,” Lawrie said.