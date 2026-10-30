BrightSpring Leverages Hospice in PACE, Home Care Expansion

BrightSpring Health Services (Nasdaq: BTSG) has focused on expanding its presence in home-based care. The company’s investments in hospice and home health are fueling opportunities on the horizon.

Having diversified services has uniquely-positioned the company for sustainable growth, according to Jon Rousseau, chairman, president and CEO of BrightSpring.

The company is leveraging its hospice and pharmacy services as the company expands its reach into Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), Rousseau indicated in the earnings call.

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“Hospice operational measures remain consistent, and quality remains at industry-leading levels,” Rousseau said. “We view this service line as one of continued investment focus, given its impact and value proposition, and our service levels’ consistency of performance and team. The quality outcomes that we get, the clinical tools that we provide … we are leveraging that by entering the PACE market. Some of the offerings that we offer customers are differentiated and unique, and we look forward to growing into that market as well.”

Kentucky-headquartered BrightSpring provides home- and community-based healthcare to roughly 500,000 individuals across all 50 states. Through its healthcare services platform, the company offers hospice, home health, pharmaceuticals, rehabilitation and PACE, as well as primary, behavioral health and palliative care.

During the third quarter, the company’s overall net revenue increased 26.4% year-over-year, reaching $4.2 million. BrightSpring’s adjusted EBIDTA came to $228 million that period, a rise of 42% compared to the prior year.

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Rousseau in the earnings call attributed the company’s EBIDTA growth to its technology and process improvements in segments such as hospice and behavioral health. The company has scaled artificial intelligence (AI) across its service lines to improve operational efficiency, as well as patient and staff satisfaction.

“Our AI investments across the organization drive automation and ongoing improvement in quality, documentation, medication review processes, HR and hiring systems and employee efficiency and satisfaction,” Rousseau said.

BrightSpring’s provider services division, inclusive of hospice, brought in $481 million in Q3, compared to $367 million in the third quarter of 2025. Average daily census growth drove the company’s provider segment revenue increases in Q3, including a 58% rise in its home health ADC.

BrightSpring’s census increases were in part fueled by its investments in the hospice and home health markets.

The company’s purchased some of the divested Amedisys hospice and home health assets in 2025 following that organization’s acquisition by UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). BrightSpring acquired 115 locations in the $239 million deal.

Demonstrating quality and cost improvements are key considerations in the company’s strategic growth approach, particularly in the spaces of hospice, PACE and senior living care, Rousseau indicated.

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“There’s a bunch of attractive end markets there: senior living, hospice, PACE, behavioral [health], etc.,” Rousseau said. “Those are five really interesting growth markets for us, if we can have the highest service levels in the industry and best cost … that’s a really winning formula.”