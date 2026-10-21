Hospices Make C-Suite Transitions

Some hospices have undergone c-suite executive changes during the last month.

Ennoble Care’s 2 New Executives

Ennoble Care recently saw two new leadership changes.

Marc Hudak has become the organization’s chief managed care officer and president of health plans. He previously served as chief growth officer at Longevity Health. Hudak has held executive roles at Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH), Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Cigna (NYSE: CI).

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Ashley Lunkenheimer has stepped into the role of general counsel and chief compliance officer at Ennoble Care. She has nearly 25 years of legal experience in healthcare law, civic leadership and public service. Lunkenheimer was previously the vice president and deputy general counsel at AmeriHealth Caritas. She also served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania for nearly a decade.

“Great hospice and palliative leaders put patients first, caring for each one as if they were the agency’s only and most important patient.” Ennoble Care CEO Kush Das told Hospice News in an email. “They also bring a growth mindset, but they don’t treat growth and operations as a tradeoff, because running well is what earns referrals and growing well is what lets you invest in your team. And they know the regulations inside and out, especially what Medicare expects, so that compliance comes naturally from doing the work right.”

The new leadership changes come as Ennoble Care seeks to expand its geographic footprint and improve outcomes, the company indicated in an announcement.

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New Jersey-headquartered Ennoble Care recently expanded across five new states. The company provides home-based hospice, palliative and primary care in 17 states and in the District of Columbia.

Ennoble Care serves roughly 50,000 patients annually through its electronic health record platform and value-based care model. Founded in 2017, the privately-owned company is backed by private equity and venture capital firms. Ennoble Care operates an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) and participates in the ACO Realizing Equity, Access and Community Health (REACH) model.

VNA Health Names New COO

Visting Nursing Association (VNA) Health COO Jo Ann Mack recently retired and was succeeded by Sena Woodall, a registered nurse.

Woodall was previously vice president of operations at VNA Health. She joined the organization in 2018, holding several hospice management and leadership roles since then. In her new role, Woodall directs the organization’s home health and hospice services, including establishing and evaluating clinical excellence and quality.

California-based VNA Health provides hospice and palliative care, home health and bereavement across three counties in its home state. Founded in 1908, the nonprofit also offers community care programs for veterans, as well as music and pet therapy services.

“For those of us who are honored to serve in home health and hospice care, we say it is a calling,” VNA Health President and CEO Kieran Shah said in a statement shared with Hospice News. “Sena has followed that calling. She will be integral to helping our clinical teams continue to provide excellent patient care through accessibility, empowerment and innovation in a changing healthcare environment, while remaining committed to our legacy of trusted and compassionate care.”

Parker Health Group’s New CEO

New Jersey-based Parker Health Group has tapped Mark Lenhard as its new president and CEO.

Lenhard’s appointment takes effect in December 2026 upon the retirement of Roberto Muñiz, who previously held the role for nearly 28 years.

Currently, Lenhard serves as president and CEO of United Methodist Communities, a faith-based aging services provider. He has more than three decades of healthcare leadership experience. Lenhard has also served in governance and public policy roles. He has served on the boards Methodist Ministry Network and Caring Communities and became a featured speaker for LeadingAge New Jersey & Delaware.

“Selecting Parker’s next president and CEO has been the board’s most important responsibility this year,” said Dr. Steven Landers, chair of Parker’s board of trustees, in an announcement. “We were choosing the person who will be entrusted with carrying Parker’s mission, values, and person-centered culture forward, and we attracted many extraordinary candidates. Mark’s extensive aging services experience, collaborative leadership style and track record of innovation distinguished him throughout the search.”

Established in 1907, Parker Health Group provides home- and community-based primary and palliative care. The company also offers memory care, skilled nursing, care coordination, rehabilitation and assisted living and adult day services. The health group formed the Parker Advance Care Institute (PACI) in 2022 through a partnership with Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) Health Group, which provides home-based palliative and primary care.

Cadre Hospice Chief Clinical Officer Steps Down

Cadre Hospice Chief Clinical Officer Tonia Barrier recently departed after nearly three years of leadership at the organization.

Barrier joined Cadre Hospice in 2024 as its senior vice president of operations. She has helped to build and scale the company’s clinical operations across several markets. Barrier also oversaw leadership development and new technology integration, as well as clinical quality, program creation and compliance.

Founded in 2024, Cadre Hospice is a portfolio company of the private equity firm Rubicon Founders. The hospice provider has locations in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Texas. Cadre Hospice entered the Georgia market last year through its affiliation with Inspire Hospice and Palliative Care.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we built during my time at Cadre,” Barrier said in a social media post. “But perhaps the most important thing this chapter gave me was clarity about where I want to focus next. Throughout my career, I’ve been drawn to the difficult spaces in healthcare. The places where clinical care, operations, quality, regulation, technology, and financial stewardship intersect.”

Prior to Cadre Hospice, Barrier served as regional vice president of clinical operations at Bristol Hospice in Salt Lake City. Barrier held clinical leadership positions during an eight-year tenure at CURO Health Services.

Barrier is a registered nurse and end-of-life doula with several years of healthcare executive experience. She began her career in palliative care, private duty and skilled nursing.