Cadre Hospice, Inspire Announce New Affiliation

Georgia-based Inspire Hospice and Palliative Care has affiliated with Cadre Hospice. Financial terms were undisclosed.

Founded in 2024, Cadre Hospice is a portfolio company of the private equity firm Rubicon Founders. The company has locations in Illinois, Ohio, Texas and recently launched services in Indiana. The Inspire transaction marks its first entry into Georgia.

The new partnership marks a “powerful milestone” for both organizations, said Cadre Hospice CEO Sonnie Linebarger. The two hospice providers share alignment when it comes to organizational culture and quality, she indicated.

“This is not simply an affiliation. It is a meeting of two organizations that lead with purpose, protect what makes each team exceptional and believe in a brighter future for hospice,” Linebarger told Hospice News in an email. “What brought us together was a shared vision. Both of our organizations believe in honoring our care teams, expanding access to hospice and caring for patients and their loved ones like they are our own family.”

Agenda Health served as the exclusive advisor for Cadre Hospice for the affiliation. The hospice and palliative care decided to join forces with Inspire due to the organization’s long-standing reputation for a high-touch model of person-centered care delivery, according to Linebarger.

Inspire Hospice and Palliative Care’s service area spans 49 counties across Atlanta and north Georgia. Founded in 2018, Inspire provides hospice, palliative care, advance care planning and housekeeping, among other services.

Inspire has built strong relationships and trust across the communities it serves, a significant factor in the decision to affiliate, Linebarger stated.

“Cadre has always been intentional about who we invite into our family,” she said. “Inspire stood out immediately. We look for organizations that share our belief that world-class end-of-life care begins with great people, deep relationships and a culture built on genuine connection.”

Cadre Hospice has plans to expand in Minneapolis and Kansas City, Kansas, Linebarger previously told Hospice News. The company’s “hub-and-spoke” model includes organic and strategic growth, she said.

The hospice’s long-term plans include becoming a national hospice and palliative care provider, according to Linebarger. Cadre Hospice’s strategic plans focus on intentional growth, she stated.

“We are focused on markets where we can make a meaningful impact, support care teams well and create stability for the long term,” Linebarger told Hospice News in an email. “We expect to pursue additional partnerships in the coming years … Our goal is simple: Grow in a way that strengthens our people, benefits our communities, and raises the standard of hospice everywhere we serve.”