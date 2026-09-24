Circle of Life to Acquire Washington Regional Hospice

Arkansas-based hospice provider Circle of Life will acquire Washington Regional Hospice, with the deal expected to close before the end of September.

The acquired hospice is currently owned by the Washington Regional Health System. Financial terms were undisclosed. Current patients will receive uninterrupted services through the transaction process.

“Our organizations have very similar service areas, and as nonprofit healthcare providers, there was a natural fit in bringing the hospice services together under Circle of Life,” Catherine Grubbs, CEO of Circle of Life, told Hospice News in an email. “We have had a longstanding and positive relationship with Washington Regional Hospice and its team, which made this a natural opportunity to build on that partnership. The transition has gone very smoothly so far, and we have received extremely positive feedback from our community.”

Advertisement

Circle of Life provides hospice, pediatric support, care navigation and personal care throughout four Arkansas counties, as well as four in Oklahoma. It also operates two hospice homes. As part of the Washington Regional deal, Circle of Life will purchase the Willard Walker Hospice Home and operate it as the company’s third inpatient facility.

In Arkansas, adults aged 65 and older represent approximately 19.0% of the state’s total population, totaling over 560,000 residents, according to the Arkansas Economic Development Institute. This is projected to rise to 25% of residents by 2030.

About 52% of Medicare decedents in Arkansas elected hospice during 2024, or about 19,659 patients, the National Alliance for Care at Home reported.

Advertisement

Grubbs holds regular meetings with the CEOs of local health systems to ensure they are working together to meet the community’s needs, she said. Conversations with Washington Regional about a potential acquisition began three years ago and evolved over time.

“Serving the families of Northwest Arkansas with compassionate hospice care has been a privilege for Washington Regional,” said Washington Regional President and CEO Dr. Lucas Campbell, in a statement. “Washington Regional established the state’s first hospice program in 1984. Since then, our priority has been to provide high-quality, compassionate care to our hospice patients and their families.Circle of Life shares those same values, and we’re confident they will provide exceptional care to our community throughout this transition and in the years ahead.”