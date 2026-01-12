CMS, DOJ ‘Aggressively’ Cracking Down on Hospice Fraud

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) are ramping up investigations into hospice fraud amid rising program integrity concerns in the space.

Unscrupulous operators have increasingly targeted vulnerable aging populations, said CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz during a recent press conference. The trend has resulted in several billions of health care dollars being fraudulently misspent, he stated.

Efforts to safeguard patients and their families have increased, with CMS and DOJ recently collaborating to address program integrity issues, particularly those occurring in certain geographic areas.

“Money is being sucked out of the system by these fraudsters,” Oz told CBS News at the conference. “But these fraudsters are calling people who aren’t going to die.”

Program integrity concerns have heated up in the hospice space in recent years. Fraudulent operators’ marketing strategies have included the use of illegal or unethical tactics, such as enrolling Medicare beneficiaries in hospice care without their knowledge or without providing services.

Additionally, unscrupulous operators have received federal funding through illegitimate business practices. Swarms of new operators have entered California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas, making these four states identified by federal watchdogs as hotspots for hospice fraud.

Some hospice owners in those four states have been selling their licenses soon after obtaining them, or before regulators can act on alleged malfeasance. The “license flipping” practices have resulted in poor or negligent care.

The DOJ and CMS recently held a press conference to announce deepened investigations of medical billing fraud, particularly instances occurring in California.

About 18% of the nation’s overall home health and hospice Medicare billing activity occurs among operators in Los Angeles County, California, according to Oz. The region has seen a “seven-fold increase” in hospice billing activity, he indicated during the press conference.

“We are building a team to aggressively look at fraud investigations,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli told CBS News. “No one is making sure the money is actually being used where it’s intended to be used. Not only do the fraudsters benefit, but the real people who need the money are losing.”

CMS in 2025 referred 343 cases to law enforcement for suspected fraud, the majority of which occurred in Medicare fee-for-service reimbursement, the agency recently reported. The fraud referrals represented $3.4 billion in fraudulent billing activity, according to the report.

Roughly 4,780 providers and service suppliers had their Medicare billing privileges revoked due to “inappropriate behavior,” CMS stated in the report.

“The scale is almost beyond even our imagination,“ Essayli told ABC News during the conference. “We only know about the fraud that gets reported to us, or that our investigators uncover or through what whistleblowers bring to us. It’s hard to really tell you hard numbers [of] what that scale is, what that size is.”

CMS in 2023 implemented a Provisional Period of Enhanced Oversight (PPEO) of newly-enrolled hospices and ownership changes in the four hotbed states. About 668 hospices were subject to medical review under the PPEO period as of June 2025, with billing privileges revoked among 122 of these operators, CMS reported. The agency has since expanded oversight of prepayment review among existing licensed hospices across the four states.

Of the states targeted for enhanced oversight, California is the only one that has taken substantive action to curb fraud. Among the most significant actions that California has taken is a moratorium on hospice licensing, except in circumstances in which a community has a demonstrated need for an additional provider. The state has also put forth emergency regulations designed to combat the problem and has ramped up its own investigations.

CMS recently unveiled plans to increase oversight of new hospices in other states outside of the four hotbed regions.

Newly licensed hospices in Georgia and Ohio will undergo a provisional period of enhanced oversight, joining the PPEO efforts in Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas, the agency recently reported.

CMS has received “numerous reports” of hospice fraud, waste and abuse in Georgia and Ohio in addition to the four hotspots, it stated in the report.

PPEO periods can last from 30 days up to one year of enhanced oversight, during which CMS conducts medical reviews of new operators’ patient and billing documentation. Operators that fail to comply with review requests may have their claims denied or their Medicare billing privileges revoked.

“CMS is placing newly enrolling hospices located in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Georgia and Ohio in a provisional period of enhanced oversight,” the agency said in the report. “The number of enrolled hospices has increased significantly in these states, raising serious concerns about market oversaturation.”

The ramped up fraud investigations and oversight are part of CMS’ most recent efforts to curb malefeasance. The agency in June 2025 issued a public announcement warning against the most common tactics being employed by fraudulent hospice operators.

Additionally, CMS launched a new initiative designed to help curb fraudulent billing and tax evasion tactics commonly used by unscrupulous hospice operators. Announced in November last year, the new Fraud Tax Project is an effort to improve program integrity and was announced in a recent letter to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS).

CMS is seeking a partnership with HHS and state tax authorities to identify and take action against fraudulent health care operators. The collaborative approach is aimed at uncovering operators who are committing both health care and tax fraud.