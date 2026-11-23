The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) recently finalized 2027 home health rule included clarifications related to palliative care requirements and reimbursement. Despite some grey areas, the new guidance could help improve access and quality, according to providers and stakeholders.
CMS in the new rule stipulated that skilled palliative care services are covered in Medicare’s existing home health benefit for patients with serious illnesses who meet eligibility requirements. These services include pain and symptom management in the home.
The clarification could help reduce payment barriers that have historically stymied palliative care access in some cases, according to Katie Wehri, vice president of regulatory affairs, quality and compliance at the National Alliance for Care at Home.
“This matters because uncertainty about coverage may have kept some providers from providing these services to patients who qualify,” Wehri told Palliative Care News. “It is important to note that this does not create a new benefit, change eligibility, or add payment or quality measurement for these services. Patients must still meet all home health criteria, including homebound status, to be eligible.”
Under the new rule, palliative care provided through the home health benefit can support homebound patients who require skilled services while living with a serious or progressive illness. Eligibility for palliative care services is determined not by a patients’ specific diagnosis, but by their clinical needs and ability to meet Medicare’s home health coverage criteria.
Important for healthcare providers to understand is that the clarification does not establish a new or separate federal or state palliative care benefit, according to Katy Barnett, director of home care and hospice operations and policy at LeadingAge. Eligible patients must still meet homebound requirements under the Medicare home health benefit.
CMS’ recent stipulation in the home health rule could provide greater clarity when it comes to compliance related to palliative care services, Barnett indicated. Some home health providers have seen palliative payment claim denials due to auditors’ misinterpretation of the rule, she stated.
“This is an important clarification for home health agencies that have previously supported palliative care patients under the benefit but were denied payment due to misinterpretations by Medicare Administrative Contractors,” Barnett said. “As CMS states in the final rule, this is not a new benefit nor is it a new policy. It is simply a clarification of existing policy.”
Among the current challenges is that providers may lack clarity around the full scope of palliative care services that might fall within Medicare home health reimbursement.
CMS said in the final home health rule that it plans to issue additional guidance, including examples of skilled palliative care services.
Included in the palliative care services within the Medicare home health benefit are skilled clinical assessment, pain and symptom management and monitoring, medication management and care planning. Also included in these services is patient and caregiver education and care coordination that is related to managing homebound patients’ serious illness.
CMS’ palliative care clarification in the new rule marked an important milestone for patients and providers, according to Laura Mosby, chief ethics and compliance officer at Empath Health. The Florida-based nonprofit provides “Full Life Care” services such as home health, hospice, palliative care, grief support and Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), as well as HIV/STI prevention.
The new clarity allows palliative care providers to potentially reach patients upstream in greater need of support, Mosby indicated. Having reimbursement clarification can help providers better address patients’ symptom management issues and significant gaps in care coordination, particularly at the end of life.
Additionally, CMS’ new clarification provides greater confidence for providers seeking to address complex symptom burdens while patients pursue curative treatment, Mosby said.
“This clarification is important because it helps reduce confusion about available care options for people living with serious illness,” Mosby told Palliative Care News. “Many patients experience significant pain, symptoms and quality-of-life challenges long before they become eligible for hospice care. By clarifying that skilled palliative care services can be covered under the existing home health benefit when eligibility criteria are met, CMS is helping providers better support patients earlier in their illness trajectory. Greater clarity around palliative care access can help ensure patients receive comprehensive support before a hospice referral becomes appropriate.”