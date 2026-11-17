Picture this: the adult child of a person on hospice sees their loved one’s breathing change suddenly at two in the morning, and does not know what that means or what to do next. They call their healthcare provider for help.
What happens in the next 90 seconds is one of the highest‐consequence, lowest‐visibility functions in the entire care model.
Who answers the call, what they know, what they decide and what happens after they hang up will determine the wellbeing of the patient. That’s because triage is a critical operational decision point: its design influences how quickly patient needs are assessed, when scarce nursing capacity is deployed and whether follow-up is visible, coordinated and completed.
Now, a new research report is bringing previously unpublished essential insights into this common occurrence.
IntellaTriage has spent more than 18 years building the operational muscle this moment requires: nurse-based triage, purpose-built for home health and hospice, now delivered 24 hours a day. Their new report, “The State of Post-Acute Care: 2026 Benchmark Report,” draws on a defined, non-exhaustive benchmark subset covering July 2025 through June 2026, and brings a new dataset to the conversation around four cohorts:
- Hospice — after hours
- Hospice — business hours
- Home health — after hours
- Home health — business hours
“This report is our attempt to put our triage expertise and experience to work for the industry, not just for our own clients,” says IntellaTriage CEO Daniel Reese. “It is the first edition of what we intend to publish every year: a data-driven look at what is happening on the phone lines that stand between a patient in crisis and the right next step.”
For most of this industry’s history, triage has been treated as infrastructure: necessary and assumed, yet rarely measured with the same rigor applied to clinical outcomes, census growth or reimbursement.
“This report exists because that approach no longer holds,” Reese says.
Today’s seniors are aging into hospice and home health faster than at any point on record. The nursing workforce is neither growing at the same rate nor growing where it’s needed most. IntellaTriage’s data reveals just how large a share of that demand triage efforts absorb before patients ever reach an on‐call nurse.
While none of this is a reason for alarm, it dictates a need for discipline.
“Triage is a control layer that converts uncertainty into a decision: a disposition, a handoff, a visit, a medication action, a documented next step,” Reese says. “Every one of those decisions reallocates organizational and clinical capacity. Getting it wrong doesn’t fail quietly.”
The 30-page report contains insights around on-call protection, service-line differences, repeat callers and the follow-up queue. Here are its four key findings.
To download and read The State of Post-Acute Care: 2026 Benchmark Report, click here. Continue reading for the report’s four key findings!
Inside the four key findings
The report’s central argument is simple: organizations that continue to treat triage as an afterthought will pay for it in avoidable cost, in avoidable risk and ultimately in the experience of the patients and families who call when they are most afraid.
The organizations that treat it as the strategic operating capability it is will be the ones positioned to absorb what is coming to the future of care at home.
“This report is meant to help you tell, with your own data, which type of organization you currently are,” Reese says.
Four findings anchor the report.
1. Nurse‐triage’s single biggest impact on the on‐call nurse is the call that never reaches them.
Every triage outreach becomes the responsibility of one of two people: the triage nurse or the on-call nurse. The triage nurse either closes the encounter without notifying the on-call nurse, or escalates it according to protocol.
Across the four cohorts, between 48.3% and 87.2% of encounters landed in the first bucket: on-call notification was avoided.
“It is, in our view, the single most important operational finding in this report,” Reese ￼says.
2. Demand is not evenly distributed and treats it as if it were misallocated capacity.
Hospice patients generate after‐hours contact at roughly nine times the rate of home health patients, and the two service lines are driven by almost entirely different work:
- home health after‐hours demand is dominated by scheduling and visit‐change questions
- hospice after‐hours demand is dominated by medication, change‐in‐condition and end‐of‐life work that cannot be deferred to morning
A single staffing or escalation model applied to both will underserve one of them.
3. Repeat calling is a measurable, underused early‐warning signal.
Hospice programs see repeat‐caller rates nearly double those of home health in both business hours and after-hours. This pattern may partly reflect appropriate high‐touch care, but it is also one that deserves the same operational scrutiny leadership applies to readmissions or falls, because it is frequently a proxy for an unresolved need, not just an engaged caregiver.
4. The macro environment removes the option to keep improvising.
Hospice utilization continued its post-COVID rebound, with 53.1% of Medicare decedents using hospice in 2024, according to the National Alliance for Care at Home, marking a post-pandemic high.
“The home health market, by contrast, is flat and saturated: 97% of beneficiaries already live in a ZIP code served by two or more agencies,” Reese says.
Medicare payment updates are tightening for both service lines:
- CMS’s CY2026 home health update nets to roughly -6.4% after adjustments against a MedPAC recommendation of a further 7% base‐rate cut for 2027
- Hospice’s FY2026 update is a comparatively modest +2.6%
Meanwhile, the nursing workforce that is needed to staff on‐call coverage is not keeping pace nationally: HRSA projects the RN shortage narrowing only to roughly 3% by 2038, with the gap running considerably wider in specific states and rural counties.
“Triage is the layer that absorbs the gap between rising demand and constrained supply,” Reese says, “which means how well it is designed increasingly determines whether that gap is absorbed safely or passed straight through to patients and families.”
This Views article is sponsored by IntellaTriage. To download and read The State of Post-Acute Care: 2026 Benchmark Report, click here.