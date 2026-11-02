Announcing the Winners of the Inaugural Product of the Year Awards

Arrowfly and Hospice News (HSPN) are proud to announce the winners of the inaugural Product of the Year (POY) Awards.
The HSPN POY Awards recognize innovative, evidence-informed products, solutions and technologies that deliver real-world impact by improving quality of life, care, safety and operational effectiveness across the hospice and palliative care industry.
Earlier this year, vendors serving the hospice and palliative care industry submitted their products, solutions and technologies for nomination. Once finalized, HSPN subscribers were asked to vote for their favorites in each category.
Based on the voting results, each category has a Gold, Silver, and/or Bronze winner. There is also a Most Valuable Product (MVP) winner, which is for the product that received the most votes overall from HSPN subscribers.
“The inaugural HSPN Product of the Year Awards highlight the innovative, evidence-informed solutions helping hospice and palliative care providers enhance quality of life, strengthen care and operate more effectively,” said Robert Holly, Arrowfly VP and Editorial Director. “With winners chosen directly by HSPN subscribers, these awards showcase the products, solutions and technologies that industry professionals trust most to make a meaningful difference in daily operations and patient support.”
To view this year’s winners in greater detail, visit the HSPN POY Awards website and download our Winner eBook. Below are the winners and nominees for each of the seven categories submitted this year:
Most Valuable Product (MVP)
- MVP – Company Name: Vitalis Care, Product Name: Vitalis Care
Category: Data, Dictation, Voice & Clinical Documentation Tools
- Gold – Company Name: EDOC, Product Name: Scriptus
Category: Hospice & Palliative Care Operations Management Software
- Gold – Company Name: Vitalis Care, Product Name: Vitalis Care
Category: Hospice-Focused Marketing, Strategy & Communications Services
- Gold – Company Name: Elevia, Product Name: Elevia
Category: Patient Engagement, End-of-Life Planning & Advance Care Technology
- Gold – Company Name: Yellow Leaf Consulting, Product Name: myHospice Companion
- Silver – Company Name: Maxwell TEC, Product Name: nanaCONNECT BEREAVE
Category: Pharmacy, Medication Management & Infusion Services
- Gold – Company Name: BetterRX, Product Name: BetterRX Guardrails and Guardrail Manager
Category: Referral Intelligence, Market Data & Growth Analytics
- Gold – Company Name: AutomationEdge, Product Name: Referral Intake CareFlo AI
Category: Telehealth, Remote Care & Virtual Clinical Services
- Gold – Company Name: Help Texts, Product Name: Help Texts
To learn more about the HSPN POY Awards, visit https://poyawards.hospicenews.com/.