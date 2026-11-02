Announcing the Winners of the Inaugural Product of the Year Awards

Arrowfly and Hospice News (HSPN) are proud to announce the winners of the inaugural Product of the Year (POY) Awards.

The HSPN POY Awards recognize innovative, evidence-informed products, solutions and technologies that deliver real-world impact by improving quality of life, care, safety and operational effectiveness across the hospice and palliative care industry.

Earlier this year, vendors serving the hospice and palliative care industry submitted their products, solutions and technologies for nomination. Once finalized, HSPN subscribers were asked to vote for their favorites in each category.

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Based on the voting results, each category has a Gold, Silver, and/or Bronze winner. There is also a Most Valuable Product (MVP) winner, which is for the product that received the most votes overall from HSPN subscribers.

“The inaugural HSPN Product of the Year Awards highlight the innovative, evidence-informed solutions helping hospice and palliative care providers enhance quality of life, strengthen care and operate more effectively,” said Robert Holly, Arrowfly VP and Editorial Director. “With winners chosen directly by HSPN subscribers, these awards showcase the products, solutions and technologies that industry professionals trust most to make a meaningful difference in daily operations and patient support.”

To view this year’s winners in greater detail, visit the HSPN POY Awards website and download our Winner eBook. Below are the winners and nominees for each of the seven categories submitted this year:

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Most Valuable Product (MVP)

MVP – Company Name: Vitalis Care, Product Name: Vitalis Care

Category: Data, Dictation, Voice & Clinical Documentation Tools

Gold – Company Name: EDOC, Product Name: Scriptus

Category: Hospice & Palliative Care Operations Management Software

Gold – Company Name: Vitalis Care, Product Name: Vitalis Care

Category: Hospice-Focused Marketing, Strategy & Communications Services

Gold – Company Name: Elevia, Product Name: Elevia

Category: Patient Engagement, End-of-Life Planning & Advance Care Technology

Gold – Company Name: Yellow Leaf Consulting, Product Name: myHospice Companion

Silver – Company Name: Maxwell TEC, Product Name: nanaCONNECT BEREAVE

Category: Pharmacy, Medication Management & Infusion Services

Gold – Company Name: BetterRX, Product Name: BetterRX Guardrails and Guardrail Manager

Category: Referral Intelligence, Market Data & Growth Analytics

Gold – Company Name: AutomationEdge, Product Name: Referral Intake CareFlo AI

Category: Telehealth, Remote Care & Virtual Clinical Services

Gold – Company Name: Help Texts, Product Name: Help Texts

To learn more about the HSPN POY Awards, visit https://poyawards.hospicenews.com/.