Responsible AI Adoption Key to Workforce Retention

Hospices could see a challenging scope of staff retention as they work to adapt around a fast-paced evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Providers have leveraged AI tools in new ways to better address clinicians’ priorities. These technologies can help to reduce employees’ travel time, boost clinical capacity and strengthen clinical documentation.

Some hospices have struggled to successfully adopt AI into their operational workflow, which significantly impacts employee retention, said National Alliance for Care at Home CEO Jennifer Sheets in a recent Hospice News webinar.

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“Workflow redesign is where most organizations fail,” Sheets told Hospice News. “Don’t just bolt AI onto your existing workflow. This is hard, slow and unglamorous work. Clinical adoption is not a training problem; it’s a trust problem. Responsible adoption starts with knowing exactly where AI changes the workflow and where accountability has to stay human. AI can help to ensure those clinicians can spend more of their time delivering care. Hugely important as an outcome should be retention.”

Hospices are exploring technology now more than ever before, according to Sheets. Organizations often weigh the costs of AI integration and management, staff training and operational bandwidth. However, hospices might have less insight into the long-term impacts of AI investment on staff recruitment and retention, she stated.

Hospices need to carefully consider the unique needs of their interdisciplinary care teams before integrating technology, Sheets said. New technologies need to fit into clinical workflows in ways that support efficiency and quality. Hospice clinicians step into various healthcare settings and diverse end-of-life circumstances. This work environment requires AI tools that are adaptive and responsive, not simply focused on clinical and cost outcomes, according to Sheets.

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Staffing considerations are a significant part of technology adoption, according to Michelle Barlow, director of clinical and regulatory excellence at the software company Homecare Homebase.

Today’s healthcare workforce is the first generation to use AI in their workflows. Hospice clinicians need strong training around safe and accountable utilization as technology quickly evolves, Barlow indicated.

“AI errors can travel across the team,” Barlow told Hospice News during the webinar. “When we talk about responsible AI in healthcare, documentation is often the first thing that comes to mind. But the opportunity is much broader … Responsible AI can support the entire clinical operation surrounding a visit. It can help teams prepare earlier, recognize risk sooner, coordinate care more effectively and focus that scarce clinical time where it matters most.”