DAI Closes HCA Hospice, Home Health Transaction 

Deaconess Associations Incorporated (DAI) has closed its acquisition of 31 home health and hospice agencies from HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA).

The deal includes 24 home health locations and seven hospice locations across eight states. The acquisition is part of DAI’s broader strategy to expand its presence in home health and hospice care, with the organization seeking to invest more heavily in these services.

The DAI subsidiary Central Pyramid will operate the home health and hospice locations.

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“This is a meaningful milestone for Central Pyramid and for the exceptional employees who make our organization what it is today,” said Cherie Elledge, CEO of Central Pyramid, in a statement. “We are honored to welcome these teams and the trusted relationships they have built with patients, families, physicians and communities. Our focus will be on ensuring a smooth transition, supporting employees, preserving local connections, and continuing to deliver the compassionate, high-quality care patients and families deserve.”

Central Pyramid, a home health and hospice organization that frequently operates under established local brands, will also continue expanding its capacity to care for higher-acuity patients.

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, DAI is a faith-based, independent, nonprofit health care enterprise with a portfolio of more than $1 billion spanning diversified health services, programs, investments and community grant initiatives nationwide.

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The organization operates in 23 states, including six where it offers home health and hospice services. Across its broader footprint, DAI also provides physical, occupational and speech therapy services in senior living communities.

The 31 acquired operations are concentrated primarily in Texas and Florida, with additional locations in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Missouri, Kansas and Colorado.

Central Pyramid hired all the approximately 1,000 HCA employees working at the 31 agencies.

“Deaconess was founded on the belief that healthcare should serve people with dignity, compassion, and purpose, and that calling remains central to who we are today,” said Trey Crabb, CEO of DAI, said in a statement. “As care continues to move beyond traditional healthcare settings, we remain focused on opportunities that improve access, support patients and families through every stage of life, and strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional care in the home.”