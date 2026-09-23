Palliative Care News

CMS Adds New Chronic Condition Options to ACCESS Model

By Holly Vossel| September 23, 2026

Holly Vossel

Holly Vossel, senior reporter for Hospice News, is a word nerd, journalist and hunter of facts with reporting roots sprouting in 2006. She is also a family caregiver many times over, dog lover, avid reader, writer, hiker, camper, kayaker and a former competitive roller derby player. A Ravenclaw at heart, friends have described her as a mentor, spicy, fiercely loving, a Dark Lilith and a Luna Lovely, among other things. She is passionate about writing with an impactful purpose, and developed an interest in healthcare coverage in 2015. 