BrightSpring’s Purchase of Amedisys, LHC Group Locations to Become Accretive in 2026

BrightSpring Health Services (Nasdaq: BTSG) expects its acquisition of former Amedisys and LHC Group locations to close in the fourth quarter of the year and to become accretive in 2026.

The sale has been contingent on the outcome of the UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE: UNH) own acquisition of Amedisys, which closed in August. That deal had been delayed by an investigation and lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Ultimately, the DOJ filed a Proposed Final Judgment in federal court that stands to resolve the case, clearing the way for the divestiture to BrightSpring, with other locations going to The Pennant Group (Nasdaq: PTNG).

UnitedHealth Group is selling an unspecified number of home health and hospice locations to Adoration Home Health Acquisitions LLC, Adoration Hospice Care Acquisitions LLC and Senescence LLC, DBA All Saints Hospice. These three companies are all affiliates of BrightSpring.

The company expects a “seamless” integration of its new assets in late 2025 and early 2026 and will retain all employees, according to BrightSpring CEO and Chairman Jon Rousseau.

“We would look to integrate the operations as seamlessly as we can. We’ve had a really good partner, which has enabled us to dialogue with the other side to make sure we do this as well as we possibly can,” Rousseau said in an Q3 earnings call. “We’re very excited about it, and we’re optimistic about applying some of our practices, some of our payer contracts, some of our IT and technology and people practices to the organization. But look, it’s well run. Always has been well run. That’s one of the things that we were very, very enthused about, and we look forward to keeping up that consistency.”

BrightSpring is a home- and community-based health care services platform that serves more than 400,000 patients daily across all 50 states. The Louisville, Kentucky-based company provides hospice, home health, primary care, rehabilitation, pharmaceuticals and behavioral health care. Hospice represents about two thirds of its home health segment. The segment includes the company’s home health, hospice and primary care businesses.

The company’s Q3 revenues reached more than $3.3 billion, up 28.2% from $2.6 billion in the same quarter last year. BrightSpring’s adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $160 million, compared to $117 million in Q3 2024.

“Performance in the quarter was in line with expectations, driven by solid, double-digit volume growth and continued benefit from operational improvements and procurement initiatives to streamline the business and improve profitability with strong year over year, EBITDA growth well into the double digits,” Rousseau said.

BrightSpring’s provider services revenue, which includes home health, hospice and primary care, reached $367 million, up from $336 million year over year. The segment’s average daily census totaled 29,592 patients in Q3, an increase from 28,650 from the prior year’s quarter.

The company is allowing the dust to settle on the divestiture of its community living business to Setiva for $835 million, as well as the UnitedHealth Group transaction, before once again investing heavily in acquisitions, according to Rousseau. That divestiture is expected to close in the fourth quarter. It may be on the hunt for small tuck-in deals in 2026, but currently has no immediate transactions in the works.

Meanwhile, BrightSpring’s hospice business continues to be a growth engine.“Being a real tailwind for next year, hospice continues to perform extremely well,” Rousseau said. “That rate increase will go into effect in Q4.”