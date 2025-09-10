Preparing for the Onset of the 2026 Hospice Payment Rule

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) 2026 final rule goes into effect Oct. 1, and hospices need to prepare.

Hospices will see a 2.6% increase in Medicare base rate payments in 2026. This is more than the 2.4% that the agency originally proposed in April. The 2026 increase in aggregate represents a $750 million jump in federal hospice spending. The aggregate hospice payment cap also increased 2.6% to $35,361.44 in 2026, according to the final rule.

Nevertheless, many stakeholders, including providers and national organizations, have said the 2.6% pay raise is insufficient in today’s financial climate.

“Like many health care providers, hospices are preparing to do more with less,” Katie Wehri, vice president of regulatory affairs, quality and compliance for the National Alliance for Care at Home, told Hospice News in an email. “The payment updates over the past few years have not kept up with inflation. Hospices are trying to maintain financial stability while also dealing with significant workforce challenges.”

The final rule also indicated that a physician member of the interdisciplinary group (IDG) may recommend admission to hospice care, rather than the medical director alone, which aligns Conditions of Participation and Conditions of Payment.

The clarifying regulatory changes are aimed at resolving current ambiguities, improving documentation standards and promoting more consistent implementation, CMS stated. The lack of clarity regarding the full attestation requirements has complicated documentation standards and audit processes, and led to confusion about the expectations, according to CMS. It has also led to reimbursement clawbacks.

This was a welcome change, according to Judi Lund Person, senior advisor for fraud and abuse for the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI).

“It’s standardizing the language about who can admit a patient to hospice in three categories, a hospice medical director, a physician designee or a physician member of the interdisciplinary group,” Lund Person told Hospice News. “Honestly, it should make life so much easier, because you’re not burdening the hospice Medical Director with he or she is the only one that can admit them,”

The rule also clarifies that hospice face-to-face encounter attestations must be signed and dated by a physician or nurse practitioner. Clinicians can satisfy this requirement through the use of a signed and dated clinician note, according to the final rule.

This was a change from the agency’s initial proposed rule, which posited changes to physician attestation statements. In the proposal, the attestation, its accompanying signature and the date signed would have needed to be clearly titled and a separate and distinct section of (or an addendum to) the recertification form.

“So this was a wonderful, wonderful change from what was proposed initially,” Lund Person said.

But the most significant upcoming change for hospices is the forthcoming implementation of the Hospice Outcomes and Patient Evaluation (HOPE) tool for quality measurement. The requirement to use this tool is set to begin on Oct. 1, despite calls for a delay.

The tool will replace the Hospice Item Set quality reporting system. In contrast to the HIS system, which extracts item set data from a patient’s medical record using a standardized mechanism, the HOPE tool will measure aspects of hospice care at different points in the patient’s experience.

For example, among the processes involved in the tool are Symptom Reassessment Visits (SRA). The SRA is an in-person visit expected within two calendar days as a follow-up for any pain or non-pain symptom impact rated as moderate or severe, according to CMS. As many as three of these visits may be necessary during a patient’s time in hospice.

Providers and technology vendors have struggled with preparing for the transition due to a slow trickle of necessary information from CMS. Two weeks out from implementation and the agency still has yet to release certain materials.

The hospice community could use more time to prepare, according to Wehri.

“Financial resource constraints are impacting provider operations, and the looming HOPE implementation deadline only places additional administrative burden on providers,” she said. “These are the areas of most significant impact for hospices, forcing challenging constraints on financial and human resources while also undertaking the most significant change to the Hospice Quality Reporting Program (HQRP) since its inception. We expect providers to continue to sharpen their focus on assessments, screenings, and symptom and needs follow-up in care delivery.”

CMS will monitor the first quarter of HOPE data collection but will not start analyzing those results until the first quarter of 2026. Publicly reported results won’t appear until 2028.

“You’ve got a three month period where nobody’s analyzing that data. They’re just making sure you’ve got a pilot, that you’ve got the system,” Lund Person said. “This isn’t a delay, but at least we’re not worried that on Oct. 2, we’re going to be scrutinized.”

Hospice News Reporter Holly Vossel contributed to this report.