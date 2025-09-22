Hospice, Palliative Care Services Yield High Quality, Cost Savings

Hospice and palliative care services can result in better outcomes and reduced costs, recent research has found.

A recent study by Empassion Health examined 45,957 seriously ill patients receiving supportive care through the organization from January 2023 to April 2025. The study found a 35% reduction in total cost of care per patient during the final year of life when compared to other individuals.

The results were recently unveiled at the 2025 Digital Health New York Summit. The study illustrates the significant quality and cost impacts of hospice and palliative care delivery, Robin Heffernan, CEO and co-founder of Empassion Health, said during the summit.

“The last chapter of life should not be defined by crisis or abandonment, but by care that preserves independence and honors dignity,” Heffernan told Hospice News in an email. “High-quality palliative and hospice care proves that this is possible at scale — bringing humanity back into medicine and generating profound value for the entire system.”

One of the nation’s largest managed care providers, Empassion Health provides supportive care across 45 states. The organization partners with thousands of community-based providers to deliver hospice and palliative care services.

The organization’s study analyzed billing claims data of seriously ill beneficiaries enrolled in Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage and Dual health plans across 35 states. Patients who received hospice and palliative care provided in the home received better care coordination and transitions of care, the study found. These patients’ medical, emotional and social needs were also found to be better addressed.

The study examined pre-death health care costs among patients with conditions such as cancer, heart failure, dementia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). A large portion, or 96%, of the patients had two or more comorbidities prior to death.

The Empassion Health study’s key findings include:

An average of $33,000 savings for patients receiving both palliative care and hospice services

Roughly $7,000 average savings for patients receiving in-home palliative care only

A 35% reduction in hospital spending, which was driven by improved in-home support and care coordination

Quality ratings that reached 90% in supportive care patient satisfaction at the five-star level

Hospice utilization rates reached 70% among supportive care patients

Median hospice length of stays reached 33 days and median palliative care length of stays at 124 days

The study’s findings highlight a growing need for greater education about end-of-life and serious illness care options, according to Empassion Health. Only 5% of eligible patients receive community-based palliative care services, an issue that results in caregiver burden, fragmented and expensive health care, as well as unnecessary hospitalizations, the study found.