Integrating Nature, Narrative in Palliative Care Models

Some palliative care providers have integrated more nature-based storytelling therapeutic practices into their repertoire of services. These interventions can help support patients’ emotional and spiritual needs.
Seriously ill patients and their families often report reduced distress following therapy projects that include a focus on nature and its connection to their current and past lived experiences, according to Claire Slusarz, pediatric nurse practitioner at Weill Cornell Medicine.
Building an experience-reflect-share framework is key to providing meaningful outcomes among staff and patients alike, Slusarz said during the 2025 Annual Assembly of Hospice & Palliative Care, an event by the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) and the Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association (HPNA).
“People have found nature as a source of connection and meaning throughout human history,” Slusarz said during the assembly. “Given the significant positive impacts of nature on our well-being, we should think creatively about how to incorporate nature into the care of our patients and of ourselves. As in so much of our work, we can meet people in the places where they find meaning and connection.”
Pediatric palliative care providers at Weill Cornell Medicine have increasingly examined the impacts of integrating more biophilia and narrative medicine into their care delivery models.
Narrative medicine is defined as a health care approach that focuses on how storytelling can help providers better understand a patient and their goals through active listening. The practice is designed to allow for greater insight into an individual’s values and beliefs and stronger delivery of effective and compassionate palliative care treatment, according to Slusarz.
On the staffing side, clinician exposure to narrative medicine may help bolster resilience and mitigate burnout, according to research published in the American Journal of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. Researchers examined the impacts of a one-year narrative medicine education program for hospice and palliative care students. Participants reported that the education had a positive influence on their medical practice.
Biophilia is the concept of humans having a deep connection with nature and other living things that influences their behaviors, values, thoughts and overall well-being.
Prioritizing biophilic elements in hospice and palliative care models has been associated with increased feelings of calm, security and safety, according to recent research published in the Frontiers journal. Natural lighting and sounds, as well as fresh air circulation has been associated with reduced suffering, stress and anxiety among patients, families and medical personnel, the research found.
Combining biophilia and narrative medicine together in palliative care models can deepen relationships with patients and allow for stronger goal-concordant care delivery, Slusarz indicated. Palliative care providers gather more insight through experience-sharing, finding affiliation and helping patients feel seen and heard throughout their illness trajectories.
Important to recognize are the differences in how individuals from different cultures, ethnicities and communities regard and experience nature, Slusarz said. Disparities exist when it comes to access to nature and having an “inherent privilege” of feeling safe outside, she stated.
Having more natural elements involved in therapeutic palliative care services allows for enhanced physical, emotional and spiritual experiences, according to Melissa Trull, pediatric chaplain at New York-Presbyterian – Weill Cornell.
Clinicians and interdisciplinary palliative care staff can benefit from more biophilic interventions, Trull stated. Supporting seriously ill patients and their families can take a tremendous emotional toll on palliative care teams. More nature-based therapeutic relief can lead to less burnout and better ability to navigate complex emotions such as stress and grief, according to Trull.
“For anyone who works in a hospital with [patients who have] serious illness or have chronic or long hospitalizations, these things cut us off from the places and people who matter most to us and can threaten how we make sense of the world and our place in it,” Trull said during the assembly. “Working in health care can have similar effects on us with long hours, rigorous training and seeing things that we can’t or don’t want to talk about. These are spiritual wounds.”