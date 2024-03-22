Executive Moves at UnitedHealth Group, Treasure Coast Hospice

UnitedHealth Group’s President, COO Change

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) has announced the retirement of President and COO Dirk McMahon. The company has not yet named his predecessor.

McMahon will step down on April 1 after more than two decades with the insurance giant reported in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. He most recently served as UnitedHealth Group’s CEO since 2019 president. Prior to that, McMahon was COO of its health care subsidiary Optum.

McMahon’s tenure at the company has been a key part of its strategic growth, according to Kuai H. Leong, senior deputy corporate secretary counsel at UnitedHealth Group.

“After more than 20 years of dedicated and distinguished service, Mr. McMahon helped the people of UnitedHealthcare and Optum consistently deliver strong, market-leading growth and performance, while continuing to build the consumer, clinical and technological capabilities the organization needs to deliver on its mission and bring value-based care to millions more people across the health system,” Leong wrote in the SEC filing.

McMahon ascended to the role in 2021, serving in various other positions at UnitedHealth Group since 2003, including executive vice president of enterprise operations and CEO of Optum Rx, among other management positions in finance, information technology and operations.

Prior to joining UnitedHealth Group, he served as head of airport operations worldwide at Northwest Airlines.

“As a result of Mr. McMahon’s successful tenure with the company, he has met the definition of retirement set forth in his previously granted equity awards, which will continue to vest in accordance with their terms, similar to equity awards granted to other employees,” Leong said.

Treasure Coast Hospice Appoints VP of Medical Services

Florida-based Treasure Coast Hospice has tapped Dr. John Crouch as its new vice president of medical services.

Crouch in 2016 became a home care and assisted living facilities physician at the organization. He is responsible for strategic direction and oversight of medical services and staff at Treasure Coast Hospice, as well as ensuring regulatory compliance and evaluating patient eligibility for hospice services. Crouch is also charged with facilitating the growth and operations of the organization’s palliative care services.

Crouch succeeds Dr. Rose Guilbe, who retired from the position to serve as a contracted physician for Treasure Coast Hospice.

“Dr. Crouch’s promotion is a testament to his dedication to our mission and commitment to patient care,” Treasure Coast Hospice CEO Jackie Kendrick said in a statement. “His clinical expertise, compassion and leadership abilities will be invaluable in guiding our clinical teams so that Treasure Coast Hospice can continue to build upon its legacy of providing comfort and quality end-of-life care to our community.”

Crouch brings more than 30 years of health care leadership experience to the role. Prior to joining Treasure Coast Hospice, he served as a family medicine physician. Prior to joining Treasure Coast Hospice, he practiced family medicine at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health, Gateway Medical Group and Jupiter Medical Center. He also served as medical director at skilled nursing facility provider Life Care Center of Port St. Lucie, as well as at Parkway Health and Rehabilitation Center.

“I am honored to take on this role and look forward to working with the leadership team and our dedicated hospice and palliative staff so that together we can deliver the highest level of care to patients and families facing serious illness,” Crouch said.

Hospice of the Western Reserve Taps New COO

Ohio-based Hospice of the Western Reserve has named Dr. Sean C. Cannone as its new executive vice president and COO.

Prior to joining the organization, Cannone served as regional clinical advisor for the Ohio Department of Aging since 2020. He was previously president and founding member of Teleoworks LLC, and also served as chief medical advisor at Chicago-based MPAC Healthcare.

“We are thrilled to announce Dr. Sean C. Cannone as our executive vice president and chief operating officer,” the organization stated in a social media post. “With over two decades of experience in health care, Dr. Cannone brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the organization.”

Headquartered in Cleveland, Hospice of the Western Reserve serves more than 1,200 patients daily across nine counties in northern Ohio. The nonprofit provides palliative care and hospice to adult and pediatric patients. The organization is a subsidiary of Western Reserve Care Solutions.

Hospice of the Western Reserve in February penned a letter of intent to affiliate with the Hospice of North Central Ohio (HNCO) for an undisclosed amount.

North Oaks Hospice’s New Medical Director

Lousianna-based North Oaks Hospice has appointed Dr. Abir Abdo as its new medical director.

The hospice provider is part of the North Oaks Health System, which provides primary and pediatric care, urgent and emergency care services, among others. The health system serves the Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes in Louisiana.

Since 2021 Abdo has been a geriatrician serving patients at Northshore Internal Medicine Associates, a clinic affiliated with North Oaks. She will continue in this role while also overseeing care plan development and implementation for patients at North Oaks Hospice. Additional responsibilities include guiding the hospice team on pain and symptom management, goals of care and ensuring regulatory compliance.

“Dr. Abdo is a true advocate for her patients – assisting them in navigating through some of the most vulnerable times of their lives,” Lisa Goings, hospice director at North Oaks Health System, said in an announcement. “Her experience and sensitivity in treating older adults translate to hospice care for patients of all ages. She displays genuine compassion and has a heart for focusing on the patient’s quality of life.”

Abdo has more than a decade of experience in treating seniors with complex and chronic conditions. Prior to joining North Oaks, she provided care at New Orleans-based Lafon Nursing Facility of the Holy Family and also served as medical director at Concerned Care Home Health and Hospice.

Fluent in English, French and Arabic, Abdo has led the Louisiana State University’s geriatric medicine fellowship program since 2016.