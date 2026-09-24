Future Leader: Erica Farr, RN and Director of Hospice, Healing Hands Healthcare, LLC

Erica Farr, Registered Nurse (RN) and Director of Hospice at Healing Hands Healthcare, LLC, has been named to the Future Leaders Awards Class of 2026 by Hospice News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Farr sat down with Hospice News to share what drew her to the hospice and palliative care industry, the biggest leadership lessons she has learned, her thoughts on the future of the hospice and palliative care industry, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
HSPN: What drew you to the hospice and palliative care industry?
Farr: While in nursing school, I had a hospice experience during clinical that completely changed my perspective on end-of-life care. My own experiences with traumatic loss also shaped my desire to help families navigate death in a more peaceful and supported way. I was drawn to hospice because I want to give patients and their families the opportunity for a positive, dignified death experience whenever possible.
HSPN: How would you describe your leadership style, and how has it changed over time?
Farr: My leadership style is team-focused and collaborative. I believe no one is above or below another as we all have an important role to play. I value open communication, keeping my team involved and informed, and creating an environment where everyone feels supported.
Over time, I’ve learned that leadership is not just about leading the team, but also about developing and growing each person to reach their next level whenever possible. My leadership style has become more intentional and collaborative. Earlier in my career, I focused more on getting the job done and leading by example.
As I’ve grown as a leader, I’ve learned the importance of communication, listening, involving my team in decisions, and recognizing that everyone brings value. I now focus more on developing my team, empowering others, and helping each person reach their next level.
HSPN: What is the biggest leadership lesson you’ve learned while serving the hospice and palliative care industry?
Farr: The biggest leadership lesson I’ve learned is that hospice can be a difficult decision for patients and families to accept, and we have to meet them where they are.
Every patient and family is different, so our care cannot be one-size-fits-all. We have to listen, understand what they need at that moment, and shape our approach around them, providing the right support, education, and compassion when they need it most.
HSPN: In one word, how would you describe the hospice and palliative care industry and why?
Farr: Compassionate.
Hospice and palliative care are about meeting people where they are, honoring their individual needs and wishes, and providing comfort and support during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.
HSPN: What do you see as the biggest opportunities and challenges currently facing the hospice and palliative care industry?
Farr: I see some of the biggest challenges as financial pressures, staffing shortages, and overcoming misconceptions about hospice. The industry has to continue finding ways to provide high-quality, compassionate care while navigating rising costs and recruiting and retaining strong clinicians.
We also have an opportunity to educate patients, families, and healthcare providers about what hospice truly offers and help overcome the misconception that hospice means “giving up,” rather than focusing on comfort, quality of life, and support.
HSPN: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the hospice and palliative care industry over the next 5-10 years?
Farr: I feel the next 5–10 years will bring greater demand for hospice and palliative care, and increased focus on quality and value-based care. I also believe technology and education will play a large role, helping us identify patients earlier and provide more individualized care.
Most importantly, I hope we continue changing the perception of hospice so more patients and families understand its value and feel comfortable choosing it when the time is right, rather than waiting until the final moments and missing the opportunity to experience the full benefit of hospice care as it was intended.
HSPN: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Farr: I believe a Future Leader must possess empathy, adaptability, strong communication, integrity, honesty, faith, and the ability and desire to develop others. They should be willing to listen, embrace change, and lead by example while creating a team environment where people feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow.