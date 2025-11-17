VITAS Expanding, Building Density in Florida

VITAS Healthcare, a subsidiary of Chemed Corp. (NYSE: CHE), has opened a new location in Pinellas County, Florida, as the company works to build further density in its home state.

All told, VITAS services 60 of Florida’s 67 counties, reaching 86% of the state’s population. With the Pinellas location and another de novo in Pasco County, the company now services Florida’s west-central coast. Florida is a Certificate of Need (CON) state.

“The new CON in Pinellas County is a significant opportunity for VITAS,” Joel Wherley, the company’s CEO, said in a Q3 earnings call. “We will continue to put our best foot forward when applying for these new CONs in the state of Florida, we will continue to focus on providing the best possible care to our patients and their families.”

Advertisement

Founded in 1978, VITAS provides hospice and palliative care across 15 states. The company’s largest geographic footprint spans several counties throughout its home state of Florida.

The hospice provider’s net patient revenue rose 4.2% year over year to $407.7 million. VITAS also saw a 2.5% average daily census increase to 22,327 patients. Admissions rose 5.6% to 17,714.

VITAS also recently opened a de novo in Marion County, Florida.

Advertisement

Demographic tailwinds are driving hospice demand in the Sunshine State. Seniors 65 and older will represent roughly 30% of Florida’s overall population by 2045, reported the state’s Department of Elder Affairs. This age cohort represents nearly one-quarter (21.7%) of its current population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Florida’s swelling aging population is outpacing growth of seniors across 20 other states combined, according to the Elder Affairs report.

Florida ranked second highest nationwide in hospice utilization, reaching a rate of 55.97% in 2022, reported the National Alliance for Care at Home. Utah held the highest rate at 59.61% that year, the report found.

“At VITAS, we’re committed to improving access to high-quality hospice services for more Florida families,” Mark Hayes, senior vice president of operations for VITAS, said in a statement. “We value the trust that our patients and families place in our care. We’re proud to bring the same compassionate support that VITAS is known for across Florida to this new region.”