Daymark Health Raises $20M For In-Home Cancer Platform

Home-based care provider Daymark Health, an oncology care coordination company, has secured $20 million in investment dollars.

Philadelphia-based Daymark launched in April with an $11.5 million seed funding round led by Maverick Ventures and Yosemite, with additional investment from Oncology Ventures. It started operations in partnership with a major payer in the Northeast to provide evidence-based, supportive cancer care to over 2,500 cancer patients.

Daymark provides care for clinical, mental health and social needs of cancer patients through a comprehensive care platform and a full-risk, value-based approach, according to the company website. By partnering with payers, Daymark’s community-based team of nurse practitioners, nurses, social workers and health partners works with patients’ oncologists and primary care providers to deliver virtual and in-home care.

“Despite the advances in cancer treatment made over the past 50 years, patients still face a fragmented health system that gets in the way of comprehensive, personalized cancer care,” CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Justin Bekelman said in a statement regarding the company’s seed funding. “We are delighted to launch our care platform to patients across the country and set a new standard of cancer care, one that will redefine what’s possible in oncology.”

The American Cancer Society estimated over 2 million new cancer cases in the U.S. for 2025. With the increase in earlier hospital discharges, there has been a growing demand for services provided at home. About 30% of cancer patients use home health services, compared to roughly 8% of non-cancer patients, with higher usage among those with more advanced or specific types of cancer, according to researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The increasing adoption of hospital-at-home models has led to a rise in in-home cancer care offerings, which the majority of patients prefer over in-clinic care.

